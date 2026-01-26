Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz Blahcast
There is no problem because there is no solution
Blahcast 52: In which Mr. Banks enters the chat
Ancient Problemz and Peter Banks
Jan 26, 2026
My politics.

Every now and then a normal, well adjusted person makes the mistake of agreeing to an invitation to come on The Blahcast. Last Friday Peter Banks was that guy. Fresh off his appearance with Walt Bismarck in which Peter argued that improving the information environment will improve political outcomes, I argue for our everlasting ability to make poor choices regardless of the information available. Like the invisible hand, the American appetite for making bad policy despite the abundance of countervailing and available facts supporting good policy, is undefeated.

Such observations form the foundation of my hit series Seduce the whole world, and Stop using facts to back your arguments.

I’ve pulled a section from the middle of our conversation for the free version, which means misers will miss the grand entrance and grand finale, but you can still get a taste of our big ass brains grappling with the issues of the day. Our conversation precedes the larger question posed by Peter’s think tank, The Boyd Institute: How can America improve its problem-solving capacity? Those interested can submit their proposals to Boyd until midnight on March 15th for a grand prize of $2,500.

Topics discussed:

