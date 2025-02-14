Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SirTophamHatt's avatar
SirTophamHatt
Feb 18, 2025Edited

I think this could be summarized as “better to concede the facts while setting the frame than conceding the frame but arguing on facts” (the latter being what your classic cuckservative “muh facts and logic” types typically do).

Parenthetically, if you like cofvefe anon and setting the frame, you’re sure to like his new podcast:

https://open.substack.com/pub/framepodcast?r=11s7wd&utm_medium=ios

Reply
Share
Anonymous Dude's avatar
Anonymous Dude
Feb 16, 2025

Isn't this what the PUAs used to call 'agree and amplify'?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Ancient Problemz and others
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture