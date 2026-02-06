Ancient Problemz

100 questions to make you fall in love
Blahcast 53: In which to answer honestly, you first have to lie
Feb 06, 2026
Toes are for boys.

Sorry minorities but it’s Valentine’s Day Month and the horny police are on strike. As such, I invited a male guest to copilot so Mrs. Problemz doesn’t airstrike an unsuspecting e-girl. That man is no other than Drunk Wisconsin.

Before the paywall, we cover Paul Thomas Anderson’s age-gap romance Licorice Pizza and give advice to guys looking for love while striking out. I also give my defense of affirmative action and brand ambassadors, while describing my affection for pushy, chain-smoking New York lesbians. After the paywall, we answer dating and marriage questions from our loyal subscribers. As always, advice is for the people giving it, me and Wisconsin included.

Topics discussed:

  • Licorice Pizza (2021)

  • Marrying the first person you date

  • How to rendition a nice Jewish girl

  • Young, horny, angry men

  • Female-extraction missions and the time-honored tradition of collecting war brides

  • Is shopping female gooning?

  • Extras from the montage of your life

  • The toll video games have taken on contemporary men

  • Charisma

  • The allure of Alana Haim

  • The musical stylings of Andrés Segovia

  • DW’s lurid history of seducing older women in the office

  • When you complain about your mate, you’re complaining about yourself

  • What’s the real point of negging?

