100 questions to make you fall in love

Sorry minorities but it’s Valentine’s Day Month and the horny police are on strike. As such, I invited a male guest to copilot so Mrs. Problemz doesn’t airstrike an unsuspecting e-girl. That man is no other than Drunk Wisconsin.
Before the paywall, we cover Paul Thomas Anderson’s age-gap romance Licorice Pizza and give advice to guys looking for love while striking out. I also give my defense of affirmative action and brand ambassadors, while describing my affection for pushy, chain-smoking New York lesbians. After the paywall, we answer dating and marriage questions from our loyal subscribers. As always, advice is for the people giving it, me and Wisconsin included.
Topics discussed:
Licorice Pizza (2021)
Young, horny, angry men
Female-extraction missions and the time-honored tradition of collecting war brides
Is shopping female gooning?
Extras from the montage of your life
The toll video games have taken on contemporary men
Charisma
The allure of Alana Haim
The musical stylings of Andrés Segovia
DW’s lurid history of seducing older women in the office
When you complain about your mate, you’re complaining about yourself
What’s the real point of negging?