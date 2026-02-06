100 questions to make you fall in love

Toes are for boys.

Sorry minorities but it’s Valentine’s Day Month and the horny police are on strike. As such, I invited a male guest to copilot so Mrs. Problemz doesn’t airstrike an unsuspecting e-girl. That man is no other than Drunk Wisconsin.

Before the paywall, we cover Paul Thomas Anderson’s age-gap romance Licorice Pizza and give advice to guys looking for love while striking out. I also give my defense of affirmative action and brand ambassadors, while describing my affection for pushy, chain-smoking New York lesbians. After the paywall, we answer dating and marriage questions from our loyal subscribers. As always, advice is for the people giving it, me and Wisconsin included.

Topics discussed: