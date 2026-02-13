Trauma Bonding w/ Meghan Bell

He may hold his crossbow sideways but Cupid’s arrow doesn’t lie. And sometimes, just sometimes, he shoots a slut or a rake straight through the heart. Since I know you’re all giving/taking backshots all weekend, Meghan Bell stopped by to record a Valentine’s Day episode in advance whereupon we discuss what makes us beautiful and whether sluts and rakes are damaged goods or whether they can be domesticated into superior spouses. We also apply Dmitry’s biofoundational framework to interrogate whether it isn’t mostly selection pressures that spit out some nurses as wives and some as OnlyFans creators.
Topics discussed:
The frugal life
The Pillars of Wisdom by GLO
What to get your black queen for Black History Month
Turning your trauma into sex
Eliminating your dating competition
How to get attention on the internet
Damselmaxxxing
Sex while drinking
Turning a ho to a housewife
Evolutionary psychology (not biology)
C.A.T. (Secret Service Counter Assault Team)
Women like assholes, men like messy
The intersection between body dysmorphia and smut
The sexual pleasure of violence
Connor Mcgregor’s boner
Should you go wife-shopping on OKCupid in 2026?
If You Won’t Read, Then Why Should I Write? by Jarett Kobek
What are the selection pressures that make a Wife Nurse vs. an OnlyFans Nurse?
Do they have the same genotype and just come out with different phenotypes?
The BBL boycott
