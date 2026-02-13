Ancient Problemz

Trauma Bonding w/ Meghan Bell
Blahcast 54: In which divas love a man from the street
Ancient Problemz and Meghan Bell
Feb 13, 2026

He may hold his crossbow sideways but Cupid’s arrow doesn’t lie. And sometimes, just sometimes, he shoots a slut or a rake straight through the heart. Since I know you’re all giving/taking backshots all weekend, Meghan Bell stopped by to record a Valentine’s Day episode in advance whereupon we discuss what makes us beautiful and whether sluts and rakes are damaged goods or whether they can be domesticated into superior spouses. We also apply Dmitry’s biofoundational framework to interrogate whether it isn’t mostly selection pressures that spit out some nurses as wives and some as OnlyFans creators.

The future Helen Andrews dreams of.

Topics discussed:

