The Yiddish Connection w/ Nonzionism
The Yiddish Connection w/ Nonzionism

Blahcast 51: In which we consider the guilt and pride of a nation
Ancient Problemz and משכיל בינה
Jan 22, 2026
Brainwashed-by-exile (me) meets Haredi-by-accident (Gabriel/משכיל בינה/NonZionism) when I link up for a two-hour jaunt through such questions as:

  • How do you form a coalition of defectives?

  • Is the J-pill the default trajectory of people on the far right?

  • Is the average internet racist agentic enough to become an ICE agent?

  • What separates the Israeli far right from the far right in other countries?

This completes my trilogy of interviews of guys who moved to Israel for Aliya. The other two (one with a settler and another with an American who has since moved back to the U.S.) are linked below.

Topics discussed:

