The Yiddish Connection w/ Nonzionism

Brainwashed-by-exile (me) meets Haredi-by-accident (Gabriel/משכיל בינה/NonZionism) when I link up for a two-hour jaunt through such questions as:
How do you form a coalition of defectives?
Is the J-pill the default trajectory of people on the far right?
Is the average internet racist agentic enough to become an ICE agent?
What separates the Israeli far right from the far right in other countries?
This completes my trilogy of interviews of guys who moved to Israel for Aliya. The other two (one with a settler and another with an American who has since moved back to the U.S.) are linked below.
Topics discussed:
Tucker Carlson
Darryl Cooper
Renee Nicole Good
Sarge, the screaming kitten
Forbidden truths, forbidden lies
Covid, mRNA biotech
Previous Gaza Wars
Was there a famine in Gaza during the October 7th War?
The Nakba
The West Bank
Kahanism
Moldbuggism (Right) vs. Left Moldbuggism