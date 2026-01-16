Ancient Problemz

Dog Zodiac w/ Natalie Sandoval
Blahcast 50: Renee Nicole Good, Scott Adams, and two films on one screen
Jan 16, 2026
Real.

This week I sat down with Natalie Sandoval, who does opinion and analysis for the Daily Caller. We talk about Renee Nicole Good, pit bulls, and zoomer dating dynamics.

Topics discussed:

  • Scott Adams

  • Renee Nicole Good

  • Assertive people and agreeable people

  • Gym Christmas party 2k17

  • How to handle fellow litigants in lawsuits

  • Embodied people vs. disembodied people

  • Episode 75 of Conundrum Cluster

  • Pitbulls

  • Zebra domestication

  • Zoomer dating

  • Settling in the sexual market place

