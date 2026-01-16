Dog Zodiac w/ Natalie Sandoval

This week I sat down with Natalie Sandoval, who does opinion and analysis for the Daily Caller. We talk about Renee Nicole Good, pit bulls, and zoomer dating dynamics.
Topics discussed:
Scott Adams
Renee Nicole Good
Assertive people and agreeable people
Gym Christmas party 2k17
How to handle fellow litigants in lawsuits
Embodied people vs. disembodied people
Pitbulls
Zebra domestication
Zoomer dating
Settling in the sexual market place
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.