Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

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Drunk Wisconsin's avatar
Drunk Wisconsin
1d

Wow, way to make it political

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3 replies by Ancient Problemz and others
GLO's avatar
GLO
1d

Usually you sit back and casually snipe at the culture war but here you are going after the Normie Shmormies directly. This anti normie article puts you firmly in edgelord territory

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1 reply by Ancient Problemz
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