The proliferation of cell phones along with cheap internet and surveillance tech has caused a massive depression in the quantity of true crime documentaries, with Netflix pumping out only one good documentary film or series per quarter nowadays. My wife loves nothing more than waking up early before work, doing a little Pilates, and watching a woman date a guy with extremely obvious red flags all of her friends kept their mouths shut about until they were mic’ed up and covered in concealer and contouring, relaying how they always knew, under the hot, soft lights of a cheap production set. Female intuition is truly undefeated but realizing how you married a nice Jewish guy who only looks like a mugshot will really give you the confidence you need to kick your day in the dick. Fuck that lady who got chopped up by an influencer on stream—your car is paid off and your nails = did. Truly His favorite.

Still from TFW NO GF .

Because the demand for true crime/white-girl snuff far outstrips the supply, those too prolish for Apple TV are forced to watch the hate crime that is Louis Theroux’s Inside the Manosphere, which answers the question what if John Oliver directed TFW NO GF? Instead of looking at the forces that produce the content he features or the demand for it, Theroux spends the film trying to sabotage what functional relationships these men have left with the only moderating force in their lives, the actual human women who love them in meatspace. A wife, a mother, a girlfriend, Theroux is there to humiliate these men in front of them and detach them from some of the only positive influence in their lives.

Maybe I just have race on the brain after the reign of terror that is 21st century identity politics, but Theroux takes time to point out that the men who populate his Mount Rushmore of AlphaChads all come from broken homes, most of whom were raised by de facto single mothers but he neglects to comment on any of the other background elements at play. However their mothers raised them, Theroux is here to let you know they did a shitty job but he never presents much more background than that.

More like Justin Baller.

To be blunt: There’s a common conception that the vast majority of people who consume manosphere content are white school-shooter types but, as Theroux encounters when interviewing Justin Waller’s acolytes in Miami, they’re often brown or black kids who aspire to be (white school-shooter types or else) rich guys who drive fast and use steroids and slurs. Waller is the only male influencer Theroux features who has two white parents, a detail that would be insignificant if not for the implication that an army of under-developed Scott Galloways and Louis Therouxs are getting caught up in shitty streaming content for fat, horny black and brown kids before coming out calling women the c-word and blowing their money on MLMs so nakedly terrible they couldn’t possibly meet the evidentiary standards for fraud in any first world country. There’s a shocking level of disinterest in who consumes this content and I wonder if the discussion of its target audience would be so negative if people realized they were dunking on so many teenage minorities. You feel strong for calling Chad an incel but what happens if Chad is actually Raj or Quan?

Note that Nick Fuentes, a Latino man of indeterminate sexuality is the most visible character associated with white nationalism in the U.S., that Kanye West, and Myron Gaines (both black) find inspiration in Austrian strongman and noted fan of black people Adolf Hitler, that Andrew Tate, a biracial Muslim-convert, is the most visible character associated with the manosphere, and that a recurring trope of the online right shows some of its strongest posters and antisemites turn out to be at least mischling. What the fuck is going on?

While white nationalism and the manoshpere have gotten with the times and become a big tent multi-ethnic party of progress, Louis Theroux can’t handle minorities competing with him in the Total Dork Olympics. While once a great documentarian playing a bit of a character, his formula ossified into camp while culture moved on. You no longer need to be sexless to be an incel. You no longer need to be white to be a white nationalist. And you no longer need to be aspirational to be a man. Throughout Inside The Manosphere Theroux explores it but he lives it too, never once demonstrating how to be a man or finding anyone else who knows either.

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