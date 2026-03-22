Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Asmy's avatar
Asmy
5h

The red-pill sphere has a huge sway amongst Muslim types and it started around 2021, ofc both Tate and Sneako converted for grifting reasons but Sneako seems to have found some solace in religion.

I remember talking to a Tunisian friend of a friend whose brain was literally fried by redpill and Tate content.

Ime white friends dont fall under the pipeline, even those who are chuds yet the brownoids usually do. To be pondered

Reply
Share
Marky Martialist's avatar
Marky Martialist
4h

I haven’t watched this “documentary” and have no intention of doing so, but a lot of manosphere consumers being raised by single mothers absolutely tracks.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture