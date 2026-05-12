Drunk Wisconsin, legal name Jitendra Chamar, is an Indian national living in the Uttar Pradesh state of Northern India.

Under his pseudonym, he maintains a blog and newsletter through the popular app Substack where he posts short, comical notes in addition to succinct articles, frequently writing about issues like parenting, marriage, and Costco with a lighthearted, feel-good tone, despite his never once stepping foot in North America or leaving the Indian subcontinent in the first place.

Welcome to Wisconsin.

While posting from a ramshackle internet café housed on top of a motorbike being dumped into the Ganga River, he plagiarizes LinkedIn, Slow Boring , and a file of PowerPoints saved on his desktop, using trial versions of LLM’s to swap out subjects like corporate leadership, communication, and housing supply for topics like sleep-training, screen time, and discouraging men from exploring their dating options so that they can just settle for the first woman who lets them have sex with her.

Despite India’s own burgeoning economy and promise to become a world superpower, Wisconsin is known for covering Disney, Ukraine, and other topics that signify American affluence in ways the formerly more attainable “white picket fence” used to, giving his online persona an aura of confidence, civic engagement, and the type of bourgeois family values more familiar to Americans who fought the last world war rather than the potential one already brewing.

Wisconsin’s home, office, vehicle, and girlfriend.

His articles function like a bricolage of domesticity, copacetics, and normalcy, invoking images you might find on the Pinterest of a Midwestern woman who proudly espouses the importance of eating your vegetables, “advocating for yourself at the doctor,” and engaging in local politics despite living in a suburb too rich for it to matter anyway, while donning an “I voted” pin the way a South American dictator dons epaulets, letting her enemies know she is not fucking around.

While Wisconsin is only 17 years old and 80% parasite by weight, his median reader is a 30-45 year-old woman with clear skin and normal BMI who owns three Stanley tumblers (water, matcha, and water again), collectively weighing approximately 70 lbs (coincidentally Wisconsin’s weight) because they are all mostly full at all times. She’s happy to talk about how many half-marathons she’s competed in and for which charities but doesn’t like if you ask how she finished. She calls her mom at least once a week and agrees kids should stay out of politics unless they’re advocating for gun restrictions or anything that uniquely benefits girls/women.

Despite never doing hard drugs, getting arrested or in a fight—while simultaneously avoiding anything that could get her socially ostracized—she considers herself worldly and edgy, having traveled to places like Tulum, San José, X and Reddit. While India has plenty of hijras, it doesn’t have enough black people or indoor plumbing to necessitate the social triangulation and “reading the room” Wisconsin is so deft at, regularly showing real cultural fluency despite his own battles with drugs, domestic violence, and math homework on the other side of the world.

Now that Covid, BLM, and trans are over, his readers are firmly on the side of whatever’s socially acceptable but still allows them to act like none of it ever happened, most of them viewing whatever they have to do for their actual work-product the same way they view sensitivity trainings that say unflattering things about men, white people, or heterosexuals. Voting, eating your vegetables, jogging, and not rocking the boat, they’re all part of the same bundle. But interpreting this as malice or disingenuousness would be a mistake since they’re really just members of what he calls “The State School Upper Middle Class,” basically people with kids, Apple TV and the politics of Bank of America, rather than people who own plumbing businesses, car dealerships, or crypto.

Every author who’s even mildly successful has their audience and this is Wisconsin’s: people who need a little glamor, joy and humor to remind them that it’s better to be a normie and like it than to try to be something you aren’t. Someone has to entertain them and most people, American or not, lack the proper talent and cultural distance to cater to them or develop these themes so cleanly. A world in which they aren’t entertained would be a world in which they just wave more Ukrainian flags regardless of whether they’ve ever been there or have even the slightest clue what’s happening.

But the one thing they don’t tell you about Drunk Wisconsin is he knows everything they think before they think it and they can’t get enough, which is why you should subscribe to his newsletter before he blocks me.