Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anuradha Pandey's avatar
Anuradha Pandey
Dec 15

Prestige economies are feminized ontologically because prestige is about perception, not reality. And the men in them go along with it regardless of whether women actually coerce them. Andrews remains an easily demolished strawman because she conveniently ignores credentialism and female elite overproduction, both of which I address as interrelated aspects of feminization, and not limited to the female sex. This is because Andrews is the same kind of woman she critiques, just with different tribal affiliation.

Finally, people like Silver and Klein just refuse to name that the indigo blob/blue sky/ anti-abundance are overwhelmingly women with prestigious degrees and low income ceilings who cannot depend on a man to rescue them. But they cannot say this openly because men and women will come for them. So here we are.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ancient Problemz
Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)'s avatar
Kryptogal (Kate, if you like)
Dec 16

These are really excellent points that were sort of inchoate in my mind but not laid out so clearly. But yes, it's strange to me to hear all this stuff is all or mostly women when every person I've ever gotten into an argument with who was taking the very strong position that Joe Rogan and anyone who listened to him or similar podcasts was a complete moron, or that Keith Ranier deserved not only life in prison but possibly the death penalty, or that burning down Mexican restaurants was an understandable and acceptable response to seeing a video of George Floyd was a man.

Granted, I live in a weird place where on the one hand men are still clearly and comfortably dominant in most workplaces, yet they're ALSO a particularly milquetoast and ultra WASPY version of masculinity, so this stuff is hard for me to see when they still totally run the show here, yet the most they get up to is having milk with their cookies and maybe an Energy Drink and an R rated movie when they're really being bad boys. 😂

Reply
Share
7 replies by Ancient Problemz and others
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture