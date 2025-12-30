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Prester John Andrews's avatar
Prester John Andrews
Dec 30

So, The Sopranos, but Jewish? Okay, I'm in.

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The Cultural Romantic's avatar
The Cultural Romantic
Dec 30

This is one of the most intense shows, yet it's so familiar, the streets, the neighbourhoods, the heat is very similar to what I grew up with -- including the falafels (lot of Iraqi refugees where I live in India). The threat is not the same though but I can imagine how it must feel for the border to be that close. Lior does a great job as both showrunner and lead actor.

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