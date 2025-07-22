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Lirpa Strike's avatar
Lirpa Strike
Jul 22, 2025

I had a personal trainer at my gym for a few months. She was great and very personable. But having had a bunch of jobs requiring me to find a way to personally appeal to individual customers to make them feel good, it was really apparent right away that she was not my friend or whatever and was just acting this way because that's part of the deal. And yet, I really did not care, lol. I thoroughly enjoyed her frequent compliments and encouragement, and chatting with her about random life stuff and the fact that she remembered all these things I told her the following week. I wonder why it would still feel good even when you know, or can't discern exactly, how fake it really is. Now I'm beginning to understand some of the OnlyFans guys. That was not what I was expecting to happen by the end of this comment.

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Dmitry's avatar
Dmitry
Jul 23, 2025

as someone who previously ran a gym and was head of a PT department in a former life, I just want to say this post is big facts. women chronically believe they will snap in two if you give them weight they're entirely capable of.

and most amusingly they think they will "get big" if they do curls with 10lb weights or squats with 65lbs. like no lil mcmuffin many dudes dedicate much of their waking lives trying to get jacked and still fail at it, you're not just gonna accidentally hulk out in a couple weeks by doing weight that's only modestly challenging.

however, women also most readily understand good squat and deadlift form.

for whatever strange reason, when you tell them "keep your back arched, chest out and ass out" they instinctively know what you mean. they are natural squatters.

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