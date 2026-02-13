Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
Advice
Baby Boomers
Battle of the Sexes
Emotional Intelligence
Censorship
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Trauma Bonding w/ Meghan Bell
Listen now | Blahcast 54: In which divas love a man from the street
Feb 13
•
Ancient Problemz
and
Meghan Bell
7
2
4
1:37:39
Getting Mamipilled
Love, chicken tenders, and chia Latinas in the time of lockdown
Feb 10
•
Ancient Problemz
34
6
10
100 questions to make you fall in love
Blahcast 53: In which to answer honestly, you first have to lie
Feb 6
•
Ancient Problemz
and
Drunk Wisconsin
17
3
11
1:49:12
Ancient Problemz x Drunk Wisconsin Love Line
Sort of...
Feb 3
•
Ancient Problemz
and
Drunk Wisconsin
8
6
3
January 2026
Are ICE Agents just DMV employees with guns?
When justice goes on break
Jan 29
•
Ancient Problemz
21
5
9
There is no problem because there is no solution
Blahcast 52: In which Mr. Banks enters the chat
Jan 26
•
Ancient Problemz
and
Peter Banks
17
7
5
2:49:20
The Yiddish Connection w/ Nonzionism
Blahcast 51: In which we consider the guilt and pride of a nation
Jan 22
•
Ancient Problemz
and
משכיל בינה
11
2
3
2:09:38
Some of my favorite Jews
Part 1
Jan 19
•
Ancient Problemz
18
1
11
Dog Zodiac w/ Natalie Sandoval
Blahcast 50: Renee Nicole Good, Scott Adams, and two films on one screen
Jan 16
•
Ancient Problemz
and
Natalie Sandoval
12
6
6
51:34
Men like doing war crimes
Women like prosecuting them
Jan 15
•
Ancient Problemz
53
4
25
Get the truth w/ Centaur Write Satyr
Blahcast 49: In which we stop terrorizing ourselves with January goals
Jan 13
•
Ancient Problemz
and
Centaur Write Satyr
13
6
8
1:26:42
Blessed are the weak
The deaths of David Berman, Renee Nicole Good, and my dad's first wife from the sidelines of history
Jan 11
•
Ancient Problemz
11
1
5
© 2026 Ancient Problemz
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts