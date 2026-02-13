Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

January 2026

Are ICE Agents just DMV employees with guns?
When justice goes on break
  Ancient Problemz
There is no problem because there is no solution
Blahcast 52: In which Mr. Banks enters the chat
  Ancient Problemz and Peter Banks
2:49:20
The Yiddish Connection w/ Nonzionism
Blahcast 51: In which we consider the guilt and pride of a nation
  Ancient Problemz and משכיל בינה
2:09:38
Some of my favorite Jews
Part 1
  Ancient Problemz
Dog Zodiac w/ Natalie Sandoval
Blahcast 50: Renee Nicole Good, Scott Adams, and two films on one screen
  Ancient Problemz and Natalie Sandoval
51:34
Men like doing war crimes
Women like prosecuting them
  Ancient Problemz
Get the truth w/ Centaur Write Satyr
Blahcast 49: In which we stop terrorizing ourselves with January goals
  Ancient Problemz and Centaur Write Satyr
1:26:42
Blessed are the weak
The deaths of David Berman, Renee Nicole Good, and my dad's first wife from the sidelines of history
  Ancient Problemz
