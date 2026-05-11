Me + my mom if she was into taking stupid vanity pics like this.

Against Mother’s Day

Some people’s minds are so open their brains spill out. For instance, I know someone who got gored by a rhino and watched some of his wealthy friends die because he thought it was a good idea to take a safari in his 70’s. But that same guy, alive due to deluxe travel insurance that airlifted his ass into South Africa, he’s uber successful because in the world of business and broader context of everything he’s done that doesn’t involve predatory megafauna, he can unpair things that seem correlated but aren’t and make the moves others can’t when confronted with the same information. While I don’t want any of my precious readers getting violated on safari, I would otherwise encourage them to try unpairing my mom who I love (RIP) from Mother’s Day, which I hate.

Your mom if she was rich.

To clarify, I love my mother but think a lot of people, institutions, and culture absolutely suck, which is precisely why I don’t want my affection for her bound up with people I don’t like and don’t respect, picking just 1 day a year to devote to my mom and then asking me to join in a North Korean chorus of adulation and teeth-gnashing with people, who may not even be good sons or daughters, judging me. I have known mothers who show up to work late, keep a corona of red dye #5 around their mouths and Cheeto dust on their hands, who are unkempt, unfit, unintelligent, and specifically bad mothers. And I’ve never seen even one of those women admit to any disparity between what they deal with and what the Martha Stewart or Mother Teresa body cams would reveal. Many never shut the fuck up about how hard parenting is or what a piece of shit their husband is and I refuse to honor my mother by associating her with these miserable witches.

Don’t become a holiday

Pretending every mother is saintly is just as dumb as pretending the median black person is either MLK or carjacking someone. Would you rather be famous for being a world-historical figure or being black? Would you rather get props for being better than other mothers or just being one of them?

The thing is you don’t really want to have holidays or months issued in your name because they either indicate something unpleasant about your group is getting covered up or it will make people believe it anyway. I just can’t help but notice how Black History Month has really endeared people to things like defunding the cops and employing Affirmative Action/DEI at every level of society, while Pride has really done a lot to improve the idea that gay guys are exactly like everyone else.

Similarly, you can tell Father’s Day has done wonders to make men feel appreciated and want to be fathers, a role now universally beloved and, while no one believes anything I just said, I’m supposed to pretend that I like my work chat blowing up with people trading paragraphs about what great mothers the women we work with are, in the very moment they should be paying attention to their kids and not what their coworkers think.

Rosa Parks would have loved this.

Maybe I’m just a wretched peasant with an awful social graph or maybe people are variable and the word “mother” doesn’t hold the prestige you want it to.

You can have a marriage with a lot of faults that lands well shy of abusive and that’s what my mom had. At age 19, working while still in college, a man 23 years her senior, once married with two kids just a little younger than her, took an interest in her and swept her off her feet. As is common today, they dated for a very long time (6 years) before he put a ring on it, after which they had two children of their own: me and my older sister.

There are a lot of things I could attack about my dad but it’s not my style and this isn’t the place. I want to focus on my mom being a great host and cook, taking care of 100% of the clerical items like mail and bills, sitting down to handle accounting for my dad, handling all of the cooking, day-to-day cleaning, and medical items, working and volunteering, and taking care of her own parents. She went to every event of mine, whether musical or athletic and she also made sure we got a few vacations in even though it meant her hauling us around by herself. While my dad and I might as well have occupied separate households, my parents stayed married until the end, which has given me such an incredible advantage in life.

Great eyes.

Unpairing your mom from all moms

In my experience, women run interference for their mother’s bad choices, which men resent because we have trouble understanding how certain warning signs are not only noticed but completely hand-waived away when blinded by emotion, lust, and feels; the reverse is also true, that women have a tough time understanding how men seem to shut their brains off when hangry, enamored, or otherwise horny. Some women disregard flagrant signs of violence or infidelity, take the very perpetrators back, and excuse their behavior pretending they, themselves, have nothing to do with it. Simply put, women are likely to get more miffed with me questioning whether we should be really lumping good, shrewd mothers who make every penny count so they can keep their kids away from violent, retarded kids, or otherwise lumping her in with the mothers I know, who both need money and try to take entire weekdays off for mental health/recovery/self-care/creating space. On the other hand, many men and fathers regard Father’s Day as unnecessary, not real, or not even about them at all, seeming not to need or want whatever validation is on offer/coerced.

If you take pictures of yourself you will 100% have bad things happen to you. I cannot underscore this enough.

These gendered distinctions exist because men and women have different psychometrics; there’s no point in pretending otherwise and you shouldn’t trust the takes of anyone glossing over this fact. None of this piece has to do with hating women anymore than I hate the average person, who doesn’t hold a candle to the person my mom was.

This is about me not giving a fuck about your mom, who may or may not have been any good at it. It’ s about not even considering your opinion of how I treated my mother, the woman my wife and I took care of for the final summer of her life as she watched Americans burn their cities down because a guy she never knew, who she probably would have given money, food, and toiletries to, tried to pass a counterfeit bill while extremely high on a very toxic substance and died during a shitshow of an arrest. My mom raised a whole ass valedictorian along with this world class Substacker, while working part-time, cooking dinner every night of the week and having her parents, my uncle, my wife, my half-sister, and even my half-brother who hated her, to sit down and eat every Sunday for 50 years. Big table, lots of food, multiple desserts and her final gift was watching the Civil Rights movement she grew up with come back for more.

Not like us

So when people judge me for disliking Mother’s Day, it’s because they know their mother couldn’t hold a candle to mine and I don’t want mine lumped in with theirs. Mine kept the house clean and stable, clipped coupons, stayed married to my dad’s annoying ass when she probably should have cleaned him out, and ran interference for me when he was being not the best. Despite accruing more than enough money to do so, she never left the United States, and instead would pass time volunteering at a retirement home every week until she was physically incapable.

The first job she took after giving birth to my older sister was doing thankless, menial bullshit at a private school so we could afford the discounted tuition. But a lot of you got handed off to predatory adults, ate bad food cooked by dispassionate corporations, and went to bad schools surrounded by populations of loud, poorly mannered, subliterate children anyone would avoid if they could, while cooped up in buildings with architecture and attitudes resembling what you find in prison, which is where many of them end up anyway. A lot of your mothers picked feckless men, ignored all the signs, and made you the children of divorce and instability or else just stuck with plainly abusive men they should have avoided or bailed on before marriage while covering for them and apologizing. The truth is my mom is better than yours and I’d really hate to compare the two.