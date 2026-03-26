Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz
Ancient Problemz Blahcast
You will know us by the shape of our movement
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You will know us by the shape of our movement

Blahcast 57: In which we locate America's next Osama bin Laden
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Ancient Problemz and Dmitry
Mar 26, 2026
∙ Paid

Dmitry returns to discuss:

  • The early life histories and sex lives of bodybuilders.

  • The proper historical context for Nick Fuentes and Clavicular.

  • The Shape Test which documents the physical presentation of problem-solving technology like organic brains and synthetic neural networks, along with the limits of intelligence both biological and artificial.

Beyond the paywall:

  • Larry Wheels

  • Peter Thiel

  • Charlie Sheen

  • The Pamela Anderson School of Arts & Letters

  • The sex appeal of Curtis Yarvin

  • What events and psychometrics predict you will become a bodybuilder?

  • Which industries to competitive bodybuilders end up working in?

  • Unapologetic, hyper-narcissistic vanity

  • When is plastic surgery a signal of conspicuous consumption rather than an attempt to feign genetic fitness?

  • Is Nick Fuentes Elite Human Capital?

  • Is Clavicular just a press cycle?

  • Does tren make you gay?

  • Why is there so much genderslop all of a sudden?

  • Radiostack and the properties of signal frequency

  • Should you be able to inspect an officer’s service weapon mid-operation?

  • You don’t have to be for or against a war

  • Opening jars, dirty hands

  • Candace Owens

  • Hoemath

  • The law of physics

  • Kleiber’s Law

  • Why do wealthy people love cardio?

  • Do you need to jog/cycle to be EHC?

  • What you say about AI reveals what you think about yourself

  • When AI flirts with you

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