You will know us by the shape of our movement

Dmitry returns to discuss:
The early life histories and sex lives of bodybuilders.
The proper historical context for Nick Fuentes and Clavicular.
The Shape Test which documents the physical presentation of problem-solving technology like organic brains and synthetic neural networks, along with the limits of intelligence both biological and artificial.
Beyond the paywall:
Larry Wheels
Peter Thiel
Charlie Sheen
The Pamela Anderson School of Arts & Letters
The sex appeal of Curtis Yarvin
What events and psychometrics predict you will become a bodybuilder?
Which industries to competitive bodybuilders end up working in?
Unapologetic, hyper-narcissistic vanity
When is plastic surgery a signal of conspicuous consumption rather than an attempt to feign genetic fitness?
Is Nick Fuentes Elite Human Capital?
Is Clavicular just a press cycle?
Does tren make you gay?
Radiostack and the properties of signal frequency
Should you be able to inspect an officer’s service weapon mid-operation?
You don’t have to be for or against a war
Opening jars, dirty hands
Candace Owens
Hoemath
The law of physics
Why do wealthy people love cardio?
Do you need to jog/cycle to be EHC?
What you say about AI reveals what you think about yourself
When AI flirts with you