You will know us by the shape of our movement

Dmitry returns to discuss:

The Shape Test which documents the physical presentation of problem-solving technology like organic brains and synthetic neural networks, along with the limits of intelligence both biological and artificial.

The proper historical context for Nick Fuentes and Clavicular.

The early life histories and sex lives of bodybuilders.

Larry Wheels

Peter Thiel

Charlie Sheen

The Pamela Anderson School of Arts & Letters

The sex appeal of Curtis Yarvin

What events and psychometrics predict you will become a bodybuilder?

Which industries to competitive bodybuilders end up working in?

Unapologetic, hyper-narcissistic vanity

When is plastic surgery a signal of conspicuous consumption rather than an attempt to feign genetic fitness?

Is Nick Fuentes Elite Human Capital?

Is Clavicular just a press cycle?

Does tren make you gay?

Radiostack and the properties of signal frequency

Should you be able to inspect an officer’s service weapon mid-operation?

You don’t have to be for or against a war

Opening jars, dirty hands

Candace Owens

Hoemath

The law of physics

Why do wealthy people love cardio?

Do you need to jog/cycle to be EHC?

What you say about AI reveals what you think about yourself