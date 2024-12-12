the dosage makes it so

Gain Dependents, Gain Power

When you're dependent on someone, they wield power over you. The more dependents you have, the more power and influence you have. They do what you say, they are more loyal, because they have no other choice. They need you. When a child is dependent on its mother, it’s a healthy dynamic; when an adult is dependent on the state, it’s an unhealthy dynamic…