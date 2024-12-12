You never update in reverse w/ dmitry

This week I got to sit down with my bald brother dmitry who writes on a wide array of topics with a very clear worldview at the dosage makes it so. Like Yarvin, Dmitry thinks in systems and writes in poasts. With the smarts to explain econ to wordcels and romance to autists, Dmitry communicates old truths in an accessible, 21st century style. He also runs salutary.io and tweets at BackTheBunny.
Select works referenced:
Topics discussed:
Why do we see patterns everywhere?
Why do ants act both like organisms and liquid?
Orthodox Jews and elderly Asian women entering the world of World Star
The synchronicity of cats
Men and women as frenemies
Voice physiognomy
How to select a musical instrument
Aspirational swag
Are poor places/people meaner to gay people?
Are conservative values more useful?
Having nothing to do will make you a jihadi
What makes you think you are not just a meat-robot?
Is affluence required for liberalism to proliferate?
dmitry's ideas of "Biofoundationalism" and "hyper-moralization"
Expected-value thinking
Clustering effects, power laws, variance
Morality as genotype, political philosophy as phenotype
“The environment dictates the expression”
Jonathan Haidt
Matthew Yglesias and Noah Smith
DeepLeftAnalysis’ idea that you can't red pill Bill Gates
The Overton Window shifts based on environmental shifts
No one is thinking about Luigi Mangione
Frictionless, low variability environments
Gini coefficients
Monetary creationism
Do individual banks create money?
The Supreme Court as the organ through which the land receives iOS updates
How to turn people into batteries
Every disagreement is an opportunity for power