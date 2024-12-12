Ancient Problemz

You never update in reverse w/ dmitry
Blahcast 13: In which the more you know, the less you understand
Dec 12, 2024

This week I got to sit down with my bald brother dmitry who writes on a wide array of topics with a very clear worldview at the dosage makes it so. Like Yarvin, Dmitry thinks in systems and writes in poasts. With the smarts to explain econ to wordcels and romance to autists, Dmitry communicates old truths in an accessible, 21st century style. He also runs salutary.io and tweets at BackTheBunny.

Select works referenced:

the dosage makes it so
Gain Dependents, Gain Power
When you're dependent on someone, they wield power over you. The more dependents you have, the more power and influence you have. They do what you say, they are more loyal, because they have no other choice. They need you. When a child is dependent on its mother, it's a healthy dynamic; when an adult is dependent on the state, it's an unhealthy dynamic…
the dosage makes it so
Midrange Jumpers for the Middle Class
This chart made me sad. It's the inexorable result of moneyball. When every decision is maximally maximized, when every choice is an expected-value calculation…
Topics discussed:

  • Why do we see patterns everywhere?

  • Why do ants act both like organisms and liquid?

  • Orthodox Jews and elderly Asian women entering the world of World Star

  • The synchronicity of cats

  • Men and women as frenemies

  • Voice physiognomy

  • How to select a musical instrument

  • Aspirational swag

  • Are poor places/people meaner to gay people?

  • Are conservative values more useful?

  • Having nothing to do will make you a jihadi

  • What makes you think you are not just a meat-robot?

  • Is affluence required for liberalism to proliferate?

  • dmitry's ideas of "Biofoundationalism" and "hyper-moralization"

  • Expected-value thinking

  • Clustering effects, power laws, variance

  • Morality as genotype, political philosophy as phenotype

  • “The environment dictates the expression”

  • Jonathan Haidt

  • Matthew Yglesias and Noah Smith

  • DeepLeftAnalysis’ idea that you can't red pill Bill Gates

  • The Overton Window shifts based on environmental shifts

  • No one is thinking about Luigi Mangione

  • Frictionless, low variability environments

  • Gini coefficients

  • Monetary creationism

  • Do individual banks create money?

  • The Supreme Court as the organ through which the land receives iOS updates

  • How to turn people into batteries

  • Every disagreement is an opportunity for power

