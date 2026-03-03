Ancient Problemz

Ann K Sterzinger
1d

I finally figured out what it is about animals: they aren’t pure or wise. They’re COOL. Even when they’re kind of dicks, they’re chill. Unless you do something so dumb they try to eat you. Animals are cool people to hang out with.

