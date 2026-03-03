With few exceptions, I avoid slop cycles as a general contrarian instinct. There’s no shortage of writers who pen contrarian pieces within the slop cycle but the ultimate move is not even knowing much about topics to begin with. Remember the guy who cheated on his wife at a Coldplay concert? Me neither. In fact, I don’t know if I can remember a single Coldplay song besides “Yellow,” a song now far older than many of the women my subscribers masturbate to on the reg, and anyone who was running their mouth about this guy and his wife + side-piece, long ago dropped the story in favor of cleaning their bellybutton or watching a Caleb Hammer video. They were never really that interested to begin with, which is to say we agree, just on different timescales. I don’t see these gossips and masturbators as subhuman goy cattle (well, not for their current-events takes which are terrible btw) but as temporarily (permanently) distracted people, who take a little longer to figure things out.

My affect registers as cynical but how cynical can I be when we end up agreeing on my terms so frequently? My contention with Epstein, for instance, is not that he was a no one but that we are no ones and no one is ever going to tell no ones all the intricate details of someone-world, which is why I as one of those people following the story about eighteen months before he was rearrested but stopped following the second he got locked up. If he were alive and in prison today, do you think you would know more than you know now?

If you wait long enough, you’ll see many of the truthers come around to my point of view that, barring any hard evidence entering consensus reality or anyone being able to name a single thing Prince Andrew ever did, doing your own research will likely not yield in any big shakeups whether they concern the price of oil per barrel or whether you have to go to work in the morning. But if most people are distracted by sensational flavors du jour, what are they distracted from? Why is it the people who associate Epstein with the least provable claims of doing harm seem to never do anything at all? Are the only options for occupying one’s mind making rent and studying Jeffrey Epstein? Being Jeffrey Epstein and studying Jeffrey Epstein? I have been busy, up to other things, and would like to pose some more options for those who feel their attention waning.

My body is a machine that turns carbs into contrarianism

To name three turbo-contentious categories my fellow goy cattle and slop cyclists are distracted from, they’re:

Plants

Animals

(Beautiful) Women–sorry uggos!

You can have all the biology degrees in the world but still waste human capital by under-indexing on the nurture side of nature vs. nurture. While I don’t believe in blank-slatism, I also don’t believe that just because people have factory settings doesn’t mean you can’t titty-twist their knobs to tune them. They’re already out there in the world so the question becomes, what do you want to do about it? To paraphrase GLO, if they’re fucking up, make them your fuck-ups (and then help them become better).

The trick is knowing what can feasibly change and at what cost. If you have two children and one is into rigorous academics and another is into music, it may be less fruitful to push the musician into calculus than it would be to let him play his instruments another five hours per week. If you can only afford tutoring for one, it might be better to spend it on your more academically-oriented child or perhaps even invest in private lessons for your musical child. Plants are like this but with shade and watering instead of cheerleading practice and prom. Some create shade while many more require it.

From kindergarten to palace gardens

But don’t worry. You don’t have to have kids (gross) or be a eugenicist (hello) to appreciate where I’m going with this. All of this may be inaccessible to those without kids but don’t worry, this isn’t a wholesome chungus Drunk Wisconsin post (go subscribe to the man) because I am a DINK and Unc 4lyfe. I’m sure your kids are incredibly interesting and big and smart for their ages (absolutely no sarcasm here) but I’m trying to use this to explain how plants–really gardens–work.

You only have so much space, so much ability to alter the soil, the topography, the irrigation, so much time to prune, water, and stake plants, curb rot, blight, pestilence, drought and overwatering. You only have so much time and money to invest and only so much expertise hiding behind SEO, credentials, professionalism, contractors, subcontractors and unscrupulous men who hide behind the label “veteran-owned business” (sorry). Digging and weeding can be physically demanding. You may have to tie blankets around them to protect plants from frost or whip Oaxacan migrants with your dog’s leash (joking). But the other thing to keep in mind is that there are many types of plants and you can make them play nice (including mixing domestics with exotics) or kill all of them off by creating a clusterfuck. A forest is beautiful for how it is but a garden is beautiful for how you make it. Without your touch and your curation, it becomes unseemly and, as you refine the garden, the garden refines you.

But AP, surely my attention span is too long and it would be better to destroy my cervical spine by watching short-form GRWM and transparent cleaning videos than doing gay stuff like getting dirty or “touching grass,” you say to me, guzzling your eighth energy drink of the day under eco-friendly halogen lights mandated by fat froyo bureaucrats who read Noah Smith. But I’m here to tell you that, after you destroy your lumbar spine while digging and planting hedges, you won’t have the energy to. And though you may not be a child anymore and though you may not read about GDP anymore, you will find that by gardening you both mature yourself and improve your home economy, which should be the economy that matters most to you.

Animals

I know I said I wouldn’t get all political here but the weirdest thing I can think of about Trump is not his hair and makeup or the rumors about who he pees on but, aside from his scrappy team of ambitious employees, he doesn’t have a single nonhuman pet in the menagerie that is The White House. All apologies to Kash Patel but YOU WILL NEVER BE A PAPRIKA.

Even if only for aesthetics, you could imagine Trump propagating peacocks or palace tigers if he didn’t want to get a malinois named Rex to sniff the dead uteruses of chancellors the EU over or sexually assault random Secret Service agents in the butt. And if Trump is not seen as presidential, then perhaps it means you yourself can be presidential instead, at least based on the life you give your animals. Although slightly apocryphal, legend has it, Nietzsche once told Heidegger he doesn’t care about transgender people because they just make for another person to mog and this is how you should think of people in leadership roles who do anything but. To all my no limit moggers out there, be the mogger you wish to see in the world and display your largesse and concern for small, helpless creatures by...

Thinking of the homeless. Behold them in all their nomadic splendor, flaunting their freedom and detachment. Now think how cool it would be to taunt them back by feeding your little butterballs an epicurean feast while panhandlers and squeegee men observe, warming themselves on the disputed territory that is The Subway Grate Autonomous Zone. Make eye contact with them as you shovel a pâté of organ meats into your cats’ bowls as they eagerly caress your legs awaiting their tribute. Let your mind drift, realizing you might also feed the homeless if only they would get sterilized/vaccinated but it’s better to focus on the love shared between you and your felines whose stories of cunning, affection, and betrayal far eclipse the love life of an aging CEO and his middle-aged office-prosty, let alone all those homeless people shaking you down for goy kibbles.

Women (the good-looking ones)

The title of this piece comes from a caption some nice Greek woman wrote over her IG story, the Greeks being wise people who considered many problems during antiquity. While she most certainly isn’t ancient, she could be middle-aged but a gentleman never asks, and who can say how long each of us will live? And while she may or may not trade her muse-like qualities for a little souvlaki here and there (who could blame her?), there’s no way in hell she works in an office, which is where souls go to die and everyone becomes androgynous.

And if this Greek is interested in contemporary problems in any way whatsoever, one might ask which problems she’s attempting to tackle. The problem of distraction strangely has many solutions by which one can fixate their attention to plants, animals, and even dudes (male women) if that’s your sort of thing. The problem is you think the news is more important than cultivating and enjoying beautiful things and you’re wrong, which is why you’ve been online so much and I’ve been having fun.