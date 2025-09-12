Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

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PigeonReligion
Sep 12

I’m going to circulate content only of you as the ultimate real housewife final (grrrrl)boss of Substack. The realest of real Substack housewives, alt account: ancient dramaz

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The Cultural Romantic's avatar
The Cultural Romantic
Sep 12

STOP IT. you aren't allowed to die. shut up.

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