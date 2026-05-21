Part 1 here.

One of the problems with becoming a niche internet micro celebrity is never quite knowing how far your reach is going to take you. As anyone who hacks away at this game long enough can tell you, the amount of effort you spend on an entry is completely unpaired from its popularity. For instance, I have posts I whipped up in a day or two that earned me ~70 subs while I have others I worked on for weeks that got none. I even have a Blahcast I recorded stoned that hit almost 80,000 downloads because I used a picture of a very leggy Elizabeth Berkley and included the words blond and bush in the title. All this is to say I don’t know my own strength and fear I may have triggered the next American Civil War, which naturally would occur here on Substack.

You see a few weeks ago I decided to blatantly disregard the Terms of Service and doxx Drunk Wisconsin to reveal his true identity as none other than 17 year-old Jitendra Chamar, an Indian national gaming Substack’s algorithm under the highly competitive parenting leaderboard. Effectively functioning as an Ian Miles Cheong of chunky hands, baby legs, diaper-changing, and other mommy-pandering solipsism meant to validate the worldview of everyone who drinks Malbec and reads CHH, Chamar’s depravity and dishonesty know no bounds. While the man has never stepped foot in North America nor had so much as a girlfriend who wasn’t operated by another Indian guy behind a screen, he regularly posts little slice-of-life tidbits from the vantage point of a young, energetic father saying everything is going to be a-okay while offering tips on which baby Bjorn can emasculate you best and how to avoid poor people at the grocery store.

While it would be easy to further condemn Chamar for building such a Potemkin Village of fraud and lies filled with the Hallmark Channel spirituality and John Hughes B-roll that so speaks to the Alo Yoga crowd who dominate this Heather Cox Richardson app, I fear that in cyberbullying him, I signaled to other lesser beings (not like us) that it would be okay to do as I do. But to teach the populace how to turn their plowshares into machetes would require that I forsake my most basic inclinations and go full Dictator Mode, while the truth is I would never engage in violent populist rhetoric because I am nothing if not an empath and generally all around good person people like and trust, with absolutely none of this being motivated by a nascent sense of contrarianism or elitism.

While I’m sure Chamar would have published Why Can’t You Just Be Normal? eventually, it appears I may have pushed the publication schedule forward by weirdmaxxing with my investigative piece showing his true identity and the abject fraud he has perpetrated on behalf of Big Happiness. But in a sincere shock to me, I came to find many in the audience taking the kind of heel-ish stances I would against this wholesome Phil Dunphy-style father figure—but rather than doing it ironically, they chose to “chimp out” and “lose their shit,” at the charge that they should, God forbid, try to pull it together or at least be content with where they landed in life.

I couldn’t be normal if I wanted to but I admire Chamar for valorizing the everyman, the regular guy who works a job that’s not that glamorous, who makes sacrifices for his wife and kids, and doesn’t bitch about it, a guy who says it’s not that bad and sometimes it’s pretty great, amidst a sea of malcontents comparing both marriage and parenting to slavery, people so annoying I would just prefer a politburo of lies to whatever truths they might proffer at this point.

But the main reason I’m writing this is that I would really prefer it if people not jack my schtick where I tell him off all the time since I’m better at it and got to it first. It would be a much better use of your time if you would just save your energy for a hot take on Israel or an election you can’t vote in.

All the best,