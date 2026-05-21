Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dorota Talalay's avatar
Dorota Talalay
2d

He was once 'Rising' in 'International'... it's like he doesn't realise we're watching

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture