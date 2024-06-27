Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Centaur Write Satyr's avatar
Centaur Write Satyr
Feb 4

My life flashed before my eyes today and I recalled all the thicc Italian milk maids I’ve known

Reply
Share
ReadingRainbow's avatar
ReadingRainbow
Feb 4

You’re an honest to god boomer?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ancient Problemz
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture