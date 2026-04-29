Come with me on a journey.

“You know the name you were given, you do not know the name that you have.'“ ~Jose Saramago, All the Names

One of my best friends hails from the former Soviet Union. He’s from one of these war-torn shitholes whose history is really rich but whose last century is basically a highlight reel of communism, corruption, freezing, starvation, power outages, and various factions of gray people genociding each other, with recent updates to its borders occurring in just the last few years. Some parts ripple with green meadows and rolling hills speckled with rabbits, berries and wildflowers and some feature abortions of Soviet concrete brutalizing a dirt landscape.

Having said that, he comes from a long line of smart people who know how to grease the right wheels and, for however shitty communism is, do okay when the place isn’t getting bombed or laid siege to, people who get decent commissar positions if not sinecures.

But he gets to the United States sometime around 9/11 and he’s basically a moron. His IQ is off the charts just like everyone else in his family but now he’s living just outside D.C. and he isn’t prepared for the full American diabetes experience. He’s walking around Dupont Circle, soaking in the diversity and waving at leather daddies like they’re motorcycle cops protecting the universe and not middle-aged men cosplaying as designer Frenchies. On one level, he understands nothing. On another, he’ll exceed the reading level of basically every single high school kid in the nation after only a few months. Within his first six months here, he takes the SATs and smokes them. All that effort to make it in this country and now every third time he deals with a wagie, he hears someone axe someone else a question. Meanwhile half the people he works with are jobstacking all the way from Bangalore and are either unreachable or unintelligible despite allegedly speaking some form of British English.

While he doesn’t speak zero English when he gets here, it’s pretty close. But he tells me that before he came to the U.S., people would circulate English-language samizdat back in the day and it helped to watch and listen, even if he didn’t get everything that was going on or ran into mistranslated subtitles.

Gary Busey BTS from Under Siege .

One particularly common one was a series of films called Nico. There’s Nico 1 and Nico 2 and Nico 3 and so on. And while Nico was a household name abroad, American audiences would instantly recognize the Nico films as the handiwork of master actor, world-class guitarist, accused rapist, and 7th degree Aikido black belt, Steven Seagal. Every time someone popped in a Nico VHS, there he was, ready to kick ass and teach English, one ass at a time.

On one level, it’s certainly correct to note that Seagal’s character in Under Siege is different from his character in Glimmer Man. In one he plays a chef in the U.S. Navy, navigating an aircraft carrier filled with a deranged rock musician (played by Tommy Lee Jones) and his band of merry men. In the other he’s a glimmer of a man with no stripper sidekick to help him(?). But on another level isn’t Steven Seagal always playing Steven Seagal in the same way that Bonnie Blue is always playing Bonnie Blue?

The truth is Steven Seagal, whose real name is Steven Seagal, is playing himself and the character on screen at the same time. Some play-within-a-play, Shakespeare type shit. But to explain how Seagal and his oeuvre got etymologized into Nico, you just need to look to his character’s name in his first major role in Above the Law. While Seagal may have range, no one will ever find it because he basically plays some strange breed of greasy amerimutt who’s equally comfortable adopting African American Vernacular English and codeswitching into a combination of Kwai-Chang Kang from Kung Fu: The Legend Continues and Mr. Charlie, the bucktooth Chinese guy from Mr. Magoo. For having the dumb luck of being named Nico in his first major feature role, Seagal got branded Nico for life.

The look of a man who has failed to return a few titles after many attempts to contact him.

Welcome to The Library of Pornexandria

Now imagine you’re an autistic genius with limited language skills and you encounter the Library of Alexandria but for porn. Despite technological advances in digitization, it still holds the world’s largest compendium of physical pornography, everything from cave etchings to laser disc.

You can’t speak the language but you notice patterns. For instance, all the videos where a white woman is knocking boots with a black guy seem to be colocated in one geography while videos of elderly men with young women are located in another. Initially you think the titles are sorted by physical characteristics the male performers have but then you notice a section where different-looking men (sometimes more than one at a time) penetrate women with exclusively blond or brown hair. In some women have no pubic hair and others, massive, grotesque amounts that mostly seem unwieldy for advancing through life at all. You see people exclusively hanging around those sections too.

Don’t masturbate. Cats can tell.

Partially due to its architecture (the way the light comes in through the stained glass and skylights) and partially due to the wealth and variety of content, time moves a little slower at the library.

After a few thousand years, a janitor comes up to you. You’re emaciated, your eyes are bloodshot, and you have whittled your penis into a mostly flaccid Play-Doh worm that inspires sadness more than anything else. “So, you’re really into incest porn?” he says unplugging a vacuum cleaner. At first, you can’t understand him and while Russian isn’t your first language, it’s a language you speak so he repeats the question in Russian. “Znachit, ty deystvitel’no tashchish’sya ot intsest-porno?”

“Whoah. Whoah. Whoah” you say. “What incest?”

“Yeah. This one here says Father helps daughter get dressed for church. This one says Step bro walks in on step sis posing for pics. This one is a little ran through but I think it’s just called The Aristocunts.”

There you are with your big podcast head and all that IQ and you’ve been jerking off to crimes against humanity for thousands of years, literally eroding your penis so long that an elderly minimum wage Bagger Vance of a janitor intervenes because optics.

“Bro. I know. Rich of me to judge in here but this is basically the worst, grossest stuff we have. You really shouldn’t do this to yourself.”

“The worst?”

“Okay, well you’re in the straight wing of the library so definitely not the worst but this is probably not where I’d want my priest to catch me jerking off for a few thousand years. I mean jerk off to a fat woman or a black girl or something but please, just give the incest thing a rest.”

He says, “Come here.” He takes your head, throws a towel over it, and sticks it into the mop bucket next to his vacuum and cleaning products, waterboarding you like the filth you are, and just like that, you teleport into contemporary lower Manhattan.

Now imagine you’re walking around Dimes Square

You’re a sensitive young man with limited social intelligence and you encounter the jackpot. You’re walking around the Pornhub of meatspace but for NYU girls. Despite technological advances in digitization, it still holds The United State’s largest student body of anorexics, neurotics, and languid but sexy-looking Jewesses, everything from mineral heiresses to psychologist’s daughters.

You don’t know what serving is but you notice patterns. For instance, all the men and all the women who say someone is serving seem to be colocated in the same bathrooms while they never seem to do the things you would do to a woman if she followed you into a bathroom. Initially you think the students are sorted by physical characteristics their male suitors have but then you notice hideous exceptions (sometimes more than one at a time) where unattractive older men almost completely remove female students from all of their social and academic obligations, whisking them off to Paris or The Hamptons for lobster and Cuvée. You really have no way to know this aside from looking up leaks from their OnlyFans but some students have no pubic hair and others, massive, grotesque amounts. The latter seem like they’ll never get to sleep with an elderly, rich guy but they’ll get the chance too.

One day a homeless guy snaps out of his fent stupor and finds you. You’re fat, your eyes are bloodshot, and you have to take Hims so you can get erect, not that anyone is interested anyway. “So, you’re really into art hoes?” he says. At first, you can’t understand him and while African American Vernacular English isn’t your first language, it’s a language you speak so he axe again. “You into hoes who make art?”

“Whoah. Whoah. Whoah” you say. “You’re another one of those magical negro types…”

“Yeah, and your penis should be on disability.”

“Fair enough. But what art are you talking about?”

“Well. This one here says she owns a clothing boutique that’s pretty artsy and this one has a Substack where she writes journal entries. This one is a little worn but she takes pictures of her cervix and paints over them using tampons and primer.”

Imagine it. There you are with your socially inept big SAT head and all that IQ and you’ve been trying to fuck the only people producing anything of artistic value anymore, literally eroding your personality and your penis so much a former minimum wage janitor and current fentanyl addict intervenes because you’re totally out of your depth, just out there embarrassing yourself. No way the Marilyn Monroes and Ingmar Bergmans and Leonarda da Vincis of today are just going to let you slide in there and defile their aristocratic purity while they save The West from ugliness and despondency. Who do you think is going to write the next Citizen Kane or A Farewell to Arms?

“Bro. I know. Rich of me to judge,” your fent friend says, “but these girls seem a little too sophisticated for you. That one over there got flown to Colorado twice this year and this one’s dad can’t make it to her graduation but he’s going to let her travel all over Europe this summer.”

“Colorado. Sophisticated?”

“Okay, well you’re in the gay, American metropolis and these girls speak two languages at best, so definitely not the most sophisticated, but this is probably not where I’d want my janitor friends to catch me jerking off if I had any choice. I mean hit the library, watch some incest porn but don’t do this to yourself. Every time you teleport somewhere, you learn the wrong lesson. I’m the hero. You’re the bad guy. Nico is a retired martial arts instructor and Steven Seagal is just the rapist we used to teach you English.”