Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

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Erik's avatar
Erik
1h

You've made it you're a serious writer now congrats

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The Stern Golem's avatar
The Stern Golem
17h

I understand Italian almost fluently so love the Italian poster of Seagal lol

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