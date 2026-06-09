Matt: Hello, I’m Matthew Yglesias.

Jerusalem: I’m Jerusalem Demsas.

Matt: You’re watching or listening to The Argument. This week Jerusalem’s got a take.

Jerusalem: Many people like you have noticed American kids keep getting shot in schools. Similarly, many British girls are getting raped and turned into kebabs while the police are busy arresting stabbing victims and grandma’s with internet connections. What if instead of seeking political reform or criminal justice to change human behavior, we changed the environment around them and used technology to be realistic about it? What if we pledged 50% of our tax revenue toward chipping incels into becoming human shields for chads and stacies and another 25% toward creating rape decoys for the U.K.?