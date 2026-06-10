The Stephen Pinker to Curtis Yarvin pipeline w/ Anti-Gnostic

In this one The Anti-Gnostic and I travel back to the conversations waged on pre-9/11 Internet forums that are now breaching the Overton Window: Mass migration, assimilation, legitimate vs. illegitimate reasons to go to war, along with white identity and consciousness. We also talk about Dino Cellini and the Italian Mafia teaming up with Murder, Inc. to control pre-Castro Havana and how criminal Jews are so much more fun than brainy ones.

Most of this is paywalled for obvious reasons but there’s never been a better time to become a paid sub than now.

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