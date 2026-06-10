The Stephen Pinker to Curtis Yarvin pipeline w/ Anti-Gnostic

In this one The Anti-Gnostic and I travel back to the conversations waged on pre-9/11 Internet forums that are now breaching the Overton Window: Mass migration, assimilation, legitimate vs. illegitimate reasons to go to war, along with white identity and consciousness. We also talk about Dino Cellini and the Italian Mafia teaming up with Murder, Inc. to control pre-Castro Havana and how criminal Jews are so much more fun than brainy ones.
Most of this is paywalled for obvious reasons but there’s never been a better time to become a paid sub than now.
Topics discussed:
Early 00’s music blogs and aggregators like Hype Machine
Oz and his 54 observations on Mexico
The South’s surprising love for Jews
This Recording (RIP)
The 9/11 vibe shift
JFK assassination
Dino Cellini’s Havana
Hadji Ali’s famous camel-training
The Renaissance Jew
Al Capone
Rich Venezuelans
The Cuban Question
Grand Sumo
The libertarian to Alt Right pipeline
Jack Ruby
Lee Harvey Oswald
Understanding the religious and spiritual presuppositions of liberalism
Taki’s Magazine
Free Republic Forum
Pat Buchanan
Murder, Inc.
McKinsey for assassination
George W Bush, GWOT
Is Steve Sailer the real father of the Dissident Right?
Niccolo Soldo
Freedom Forum
Liberty Forum
The Hart-Celler Act
Rate of ingress
Was The Great Awokening really The Revenge of the Yankees?
120 IQ Jews vs. 140 IQ Jews
Ellis Islanders
Wandering Jews and Wandering Arabs
The Syrian Diaspora
Tyler Cowen
Setting democracy to suggestion-box
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ancient Problemz to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.