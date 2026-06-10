Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz
Ancient Problemz Blahcast
The Stephen Pinker to Curtis Yarvin pipeline w/ Anti-Gnostic
Preview
0:00
-6:47

The Stephen Pinker to Curtis Yarvin pipeline w/ Anti-Gnostic

Blahcast 63: In which we travel down the 9/11 Internet Portal to find McKinsey for assassination
Ancient Problemz's avatar
The Anti-Gnostic's avatar
Ancient Problemz and The Anti-Gnostic
Jun 10, 2026
∙ Paid

In this one The Anti-Gnostic and I travel back to the conversations waged on pre-9/11 Internet forums that are now breaching the Overton Window: Mass migration, assimilation, legitimate vs. illegitimate reasons to go to war, along with white identity and consciousness. We also talk about Dino Cellini and the Italian Mafia teaming up with Murder, Inc. to control pre-Castro Havana and how criminal Jews are so much more fun than brainy ones.

Most of this is paywalled for obvious reasons but there’s never been a better time to become a paid sub than now.

Topics discussed:

  • Early 00’s music blogs and aggregators like Hype Machine

  • Oz and his 54 observations on Mexico

  • The South’s surprising love for Jews

  • The Last Psychiatrist

  • This Recording (RIP)

  • The 9/11 vibe shift

  • JFK assassination

  • ᴍᴇᴅ ɢᴏʟᴅ

  • Dino Cellini’s Havana

  • Hadji Ali’s famous camel-training

  • The Renaissance Jew

  • Al Capone

  • Rich Venezuelans

  • The Cuban Question

  • Grand Sumo

  • The libertarian to Alt Right pipeline

  • Jack Ruby

  • Lee Harvey Oswald

  • Understanding the religious and spiritual presuppositions of liberalism

  • Taki’s Magazine

  • Free Republic Forum

  • Pat Buchanan

  • Murder, Inc.

  • McKinsey for assassination

  • George W Bush, GWOT

  • Is Steve Sailer the real father of the Dissident Right?

  • Niccolo Soldo

  • Freedom Forum

  • Liberty Forum

  • The Hart-Celler Act

  • Rate of ingress

  • Was The Great Awokening really The Revenge of the Yankees?

  • 120 IQ Jews vs. 140 IQ Jews

  • Ellis Islanders

  • Wandering Jews and Wandering Arabs

  • The Syrian Diaspora

  • Tyler Cowen

  • Setting democracy to suggestion-box

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Ancient Problemz to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture