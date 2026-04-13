The least embarrassing way to carry yourself w/ Jeff Giesea

~87% of my audience sit between 25-44 years-old, which means many will be taking care of, not only kids, but adults in the near future. Last week I linked up with Jeff Giesea, founder of The Boyd Institute, for an atypical episode. Instead of my usual cocktail of aesthetics + personality disorders, we go through the broad strokes of caretaking as a man, what to expect and how to manage it. While there’s no shortage of mommy + parenting blogs, we talk about what it’s like to take care of parents and friends, and what it’s like to be loyal without possessing all the patience you’d like. Be forewarned this is a short, personal one but I’m right back to my old hijinks next when Rohan Ghostwind returns next episode.
Topics discussed:
The Bird Cage
Rush Hour and 80’s/90’s buddy cop movies
The professionalization of the workforce
Left wing hippies and right wing hippies
How West Coast woo can lead you into right wing ideas
The pleasure of trading barbs with your bros
Making sure you work out and plan date nights while taking care of people
How to keep you and your spouse from hitting each other over the head with frying pans
How different groups of people have different conversational modes
Are autists and HR ladies both suffering from the same pathologies?
When to cut people slack
Taking the good and chucking the bad
What’s up with my name?