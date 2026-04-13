The least embarrassing way to carry yourself w/ Jeff Giesea

~87% of my audience sit between 25-44 years-old, which means many will be taking care of, not only kids, but adults in the near future. Last week I linked up with Jeff Giesea, founder of The Boyd Institute, for an atypical episode. Instead of my usual cocktail of aesthetics + personality disorders, we go through the broad strokes of caretaking as a man, what to expect and how to manage it. While there’s no shortage of mommy + parenting blogs, we talk about what it’s like to take care of parents and friends, and what it’s like to be loyal without possessing all the patience you’d like. Be forewarned this is a short, personal one but I’m right back to my old hijinks next when Rohan Ghostwind returns next episode.

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