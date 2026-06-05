Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz
Ancient Problemz Blahcast
The Half-Life of a Vibe w/ Peter Banks
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The Half-Life of a Vibe w/ Peter Banks

Blahcast 62: In which these signs shall follow them that believe
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Ancient Problemz and Peter Banks
Jun 05, 2026
∙ Paid

After almost six months apart, Peter Banks was kind enough to bring his sexy-ass NPR voice back on the Blahcast to see if either of us has budged in our understanding of the discourse. Although I comment on the discourse, I maintain that I never participate in it, while believing most people who participate in it don’t understand it. Peter has another idea but you’ll have to listen to the whole shebang to take in the nuances. In addition to the topics listed below, we also discuss Dave Greene’s latest article linked here and Drunk Wisconsin’s magnum opus aqui.

After the paywall we talk about the murders of Henry Nowak and Austin Metcalf, the state capacity of Los Angeles, what would happen if vigilantes began filling potholes, why Spencer Pratt should go FULL PABLO ESCOBAR, Happy Meals for deportees, Ross Perot ‘28, scaring the hoes, why so many Jews are atheists, and the investigations against Hasan Piker and Code Pink.

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