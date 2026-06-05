The Half-Life of a Vibe w/ Peter Banks

After almost six months apart, Peter Banks was kind enough to bring his sexy-ass NPR voice back on the Blahcast to see if either of us has budged in our understanding of the discourse. Although I comment on the discourse, I maintain that I never participate in it, while believing most people who participate in it don’t understand it. Peter has another idea but you’ll have to listen to the whole shebang to take in the nuances. In addition to the topics listed below, we also discuss Dave Greene’s latest article linked here and Drunk Wisconsin’s magnum opus aqui.
After the paywall we talk about the murders of Henry Nowak and Austin Metcalf, the state capacity of Los Angeles, what would happen if vigilantes began filling potholes, why Spencer Pratt should go FULL PABLO ESCOBAR, Happy Meals for deportees, Ross Perot ‘28, scaring the hoes, why so many Jews are atheists, and the investigations against Hasan Piker and Code Pink.
Topics Discussed:
Nice guys
The duplicity of the Normie
The City of Los Angeles vs. Americans with Disabilities
1950’s Norman Rockwell normies vs. 2020’s electric vehicle normies
Hunter Biden’s dick pics
Preaching slow life-strategy outcomes on a fast-life strategy timeline (r/K selection)
Virtue-signaling, social coercion, secular church ladies
Snake-handling, drag queen story-hour, Zahavian/costly signaling
Playing You’re The Dictator
How to become a hashtag
Did gender equality help precipitate #metoo allegations against the men who believed in equality most?
If being normal is so good, why does everything normal suck right now?
George Floyd
Worst Boyfriend Ever
Henry Nowak
Austin Metcalf
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