TFW NO ROHAN

The Louis Theroux commentary (read here, listen here) has been swift and prodigious but is basically spent, considering the film was topical and conspicuously late to cover the rise of its subjects.

However, Rohan Ghostwind was nice enough to join me to discuss an earlier, more worthwhile documentary, called TFW NO GF that also covers disaffected young men on- and offline but from a completely different angle and without the obvious pandering to the John Oliver crowd.

After the paywall we discuss the notes and posts of Darby Saxbe, the lectures of Professor Jiang, anti-Indian sentiment, why HBD came about, regulatory capture of AI, how much stake the U.S. has relative to Israel in the desert adventure du jour, whether Cuban women are the apex of office coordinators, the Substack genre known as We Wuz Democratz, and saving yourself from the black pill by coating your stomach in uncomfortable truths.

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