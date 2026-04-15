TFW NO ROHAN

The Louis Theroux commentary (read here, listen here) has been swift and prodigious but is basically spent, considering the film was topical and conspicuously late to cover the rise of its subjects.
However, Rohan Ghostwind was nice enough to join me to discuss an earlier, more worthwhile documentary, called TFW NO GF that also covers disaffected young men on- and offline but from a completely different angle and without the obvious pandering to the John Oliver crowd.
After the paywall we discuss the notes and posts of Darby Saxbe, the lectures of Professor Jiang, anti-Indian sentiment, why HBD came about, regulatory capture of AI, how much stake the U.S. has relative to Israel in the desert adventure du jour, whether Cuban women are the apex of office coordinators, the Substack genre known as We Wuz Democratz, and saving yourself from the black pill by coating your stomach in uncomfortable truths.
Topics discussed:
TFW NO GF (2020)
Inside The Manosphere (2026)
What the 1990’s Nestea epidemic did to suburban millennials
John Fetterman, Great Man of History
Simultaneously over-indexing on irony and sincerity
AP’s gangster uncle and Florida Man uncs at large
A whole house of short-king wrestlers
White collar fathers
Getting your ass whooped by 6’3” black guys and 5’2” Koreans
The ways AP and Rohan got into lifting
What if AP and Rohan were black or Chinese?
Being a character vs. being a chameleon (Ned Flanders vs. Tracey Morgan school of sales)
The noticing and lack of noticing done by Louis Theroux
Ezra Klein’s infamous podcast with Sam Harris
BLM went the way of step aerobics; will Pilates be the next Dubai Chocolate?
Sadism x librarianism
Is Nick Fuentes the next Richard Hanania?
Worthy and unworthy victims
Why is popular slang suddenly originating from swaggy white guys rather than black people, mean girls, or gay guys?
The Whoopi Question
How many Black/Chinese people should be allowed to go to Harvard every year?
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