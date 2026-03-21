Indoor crew.

Longtime and shorttime readers know I’m a cat guy. My current roster includes three indoor cats (Yuri, Yuki, and Sarge) and six outdoor cats (Lily, Gremlin, Pepper, Beans, Nutmeg, and Paprika). I’m a big, dumb, diet-Joe-Rogan-looking moron and I like sweet, girly things like kittens, gardening, and femme-y ladies but, unlike the way most men publicly regard the first two items, I’m not afraid to indulge them. I’m slightly ashamed of the fact that I’m less than useless fixing anything in a house or a car without calling someone else’s husband or son to do the work for me and I lie to myself that it’s okay because I can beat those guys up. The mind of a woman and the body of an unc, I exist somewhere along the lines of an African warlord and huge, middle-aged HRT faggot.

In fact, you’ll notice a lot of a lot of the agita located among disaffected, rightwing men emanates from the fact that we are often huge faggots with extremely feminine cognition but would prefer to be treated as warlords. You may notice that the ratio of manifestos to actions is quite large and it’s because we like posting but aren’t very good at many things and the ones who are, you never hear from because they’re busy doing shit like making drones and pulling crypto scams. The truth is a lot of us make fun of cat ladies because we are them but I abstain, at least on the cat-axis because I know it, and despite some calling me a nihilist, I do have some principles and predilections.

Sometimes people ask, what’s up with all the cats?

My answer is that depression is a Western term I don’t really associate with because my principles predate Western Civilization as I am an old school Slavic Jew and not a newfangled therapy Jew, which is to say I’m happiest when I’m medicating and a little miserable and cats are a great pet if you are Slavic or depressed, with Slovenia having the most cats per capita and Russians laying claim to the highest rate of cat-ownership, taking in, giving names, and forehead kisses to those who would otherwise be street-urchin, beggar cats caught in a whirlwind of Slavic dumpsters and fights with other Slavcats.

No room at the inn

All buildings have their constraints and so do animals which is why my wife and I can’t take in all of the cats we care for. I’ve said before that outside cats are not really ever totally yours because they belong to the streets but the streets are dangerous and evil is real.

When she actually was a kitten.

Starting last Thursday

Paprika one of my two favorite outside cats, if I’m being honest, disappeared. It’s not uncommon that one or two of the cats my wife and I feed will skip out on a meal or two but, if they miss three, it’s time to start worrying and Paprika went missing for over a dozen meals. This cat never quite grew up. While almost two years old, she stayed tiny, and playful, the most friendly and also the most risk-taking of her litter and losing her makes you feel like a special kind of failure, failing to protect something so small and so sweet.

They didn’t leave their cage much in the beginning. Basically they do this every day and then you clean it up and they do it again.

Paprika’s origin story

I only found her and her sisters because of her particular combination of colors and energy. A couple of weeks after we had a hurricane in 2024, Yuri, my big marmalade, was absolutely fixed to a window in the kitchen staring through it like a sniper. When I went to go see what he was looking at, all I could see were temporary flits of white behind a bush. I walked out to see what it was and saw four kittens who had been living under our shed where possums had made a little hole in the chicken wire underneath it. Paprika, in particular, was a little bundle of joy, galloping around, literally born dancing.

Having spotted me, their mother, Gremlin, moved the four kittens that night, knowing her hiding spot was compromised. Unfortunately one didn’t survive many more days, having complications likely with her eyes but my wife was able to trap the remaining three and get them spayed and vaccinated, with us holding them in my office at work for a month, during which my wife also caught their mother, Gremlin, and got her fixed up. Gremlin, this poor cat was cross-eyed and only five pounds after giving birth to these four cats but now, after a steady diet of kibbles and meatslop, she’s double the weight and no longer cross-eyed.

Mrs. Problemz in her element.

Paprika is one of my favorites because she’s so small and kitten-like, never having really grown up all the way. Make of this what you will but my wife is only five years younger than me but half my size and being big and overly protective to a small woman is a good way to compensate for not being all that handy in life because it’s better to find a use for yourself as you are than never to find a use for yourself at all. You can spend your life trying to guard them and make their lives good because they need it and you’re not good at anything else anyway.

Man, this cat would wait for me to get home or see me pulling up and bolt across our neighbors lawns to see me. While she is by far the most friendly and social of her litter, she is a diva and prefers to initiate contact with you rather than the other way around. She loves snaking between your legs or rolling around on the ground to receiving pets but she’ll also let you sneak some scritches in there too.

We raised her indoors for a month while her and her sisters were only a couple of pounds and we tried to find them good indoor homes with rich, decadent Texans, eventually re-releasing them on the side of our house, where they mostly sleep in our backyard and take breaks to cavort through the neighborhood. But two nights ago, my wife found Paprika posted on our local SPCA site. Someone had turned her in and she was listed injured but we didn’t know how.

Just two or three months ago

She had been acting sluggish and her tongue was hanging out of her mouth a little with her eyes very droopy. After the first day, my wife, a nurse, suspected she had been poisoned, either getting into some kind of outdoor plant or ingesting rat poison, but we didn’t assume any foul-play as this kind of thing happens, especially with cats likely to attack your local rat-population. We took her to the vet and they pumped her full of drugs for about $700 and sent us on our way so that we could heal her up for another few days and cut her loose again.

And now

The good news is I went to the SPCA and picked her up yesterday but it took about an hour to figure out if they would release her to me. While no one at the SPCA would talk to me about what happened, the medical record shows she was handed in after being thrown in a garbage bag where someone discharged an aerosol chemical all over her, trying to kill her. From the paperwork it looks like the person who did it is the same person who eventually brought her in but they weren’t able to tell me much of anything. They did tell me that this occurred within a one-minute walk of my house and so far I don’t know who did it but I’m going to try to use my charm to find out.

For now, my friend is watching her and acclimating her to a life of rugs and air conditioning until we can find her a permanent home. This little girl is alive but two lives down.