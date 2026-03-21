Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KY's avatar
KY
3hEdited

We care for some strays and have an indoor/outdoor cat (not by choice; he’s quasi feral and becomes aggressive if he doesn’t go outside) and this is my worst nightmare. :( I’m glad Paprika made it through this ordeal and I hope she finds a safe, amazing home! (And, vindictively, I hope whoever hurt her has the human equivalent of that torture done to them, in this life or the next.)

Reply
Share
Opium Tales's avatar
Opium Tales
3h

I like your yard. We got a lot of indoor cacti. I know you’re talking cats but we got heavily into plants when we moved to Texas and I couldn’t help noticing.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ancient Problemz
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture