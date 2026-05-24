"(T)o own only a little talent, like his, was an awful, plaguing thing; that being only a little special meant you expected too much, most of the time, and like yourself too little." ~Mary Robison, “Yours”

Russell Walter and Drunk Wisconsin have me thinking about whether you/me should just grow up (Walter) and be normal (Wisconsin). These are two separate but similar questions but both are generating what I will term mildly unhinged reactions to the type of advice they offer, which can largely be summarized as suck it up a little and stop fidgeting, yeah that means you too. Far be it from me to step outside my subject domain and opine on normalcy or adulthood, but as a student of fellow unhinged people, I’m going to hazard a guess that Walter and Wisconsin are holding the mirror a little too close to their detractors’ undoubtedly tragic yet dreamy faces.

There are two basic groups who are going to get mad at this kind of advice:

People already turbo aware they can’t function at a level that would allow them to better their lives or make them more respectable, people who (correctly) feel like they are being asked to do something they cannot do and then metabolize it as condescension and status-signaling rather than constructive advice. People actually checking many of the boxes of adulthood and normalcy yet finding themselves wanting, people who have a mortgage and wife and kids but think it isn’t all that. Not that anyone is writing pieces about what hell a stable nuclear family is.

You could do worse than to spend a few minutes reading these pieces, which I didn’t really think merited a response from me as I largely agree with both gentlemen’s advice, understanding that it’s not for me. I know that I’m someone who is going to transgress certain norms to do what I want no matter what, knowing it will face a certain amount of social ostracism because I fundamentally don’t care about most people and therefore don’t care about their opinions as much as most.

But the people who are agitated by the advice to just nut up and throw that suit and tie on, many of them do care what other people think and they effectively want respect they haven’t earned, trying to gerrymander the bounds of respectability such that an exception should be made for them, personally. In truth, societies make exceptions for outsiders’ quirks all the time, provided they are sufficiently talented. For instance, most people would love to chance upon Mike Tyson eating in their favorite restaurant despite the fact that he is a convicted rapist and contemporary drug lord (legal).

Rather than gerrymandering what the majority finds interesting, you should tailor the pool of humans you respect and focus on what they, in turn, respect. If you still can’t get it, maybe it’s time to do something that changes that fact.

I’m going to take most of the adulthood package while being about as normal as I see fit. I still brush my teeth in the morning, wear belt loops when I’m not working people out, and pay my bills on time, but I try to stay away from office work or anything that provides health insurance because I don’t like those jobs much and most of the employees don’t like me either. It’s okay if people think I’m just a personal trainer. It’s true.

And I actually, really do hope these two guys enjoy the lives they signed up for. They’re proud enough to say it’s worth it and evangelize it unto others, so I’m just going to assume it’s good advice for someone out there. For better or worse, the internet is a big place and we can’t make everything about you. That’s already your job.