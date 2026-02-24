Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz
Ancient Problemz Blahcast
Remember that you will die w/ YueYue Wang
Preview
0:00
-1:28:13

Remember that you will die w/ YueYue Wang

Blahcast 55: In which Yue never update in reverse
Ancient Problemz's avatar
Yueyue Wang's avatar
Ancient Problemz and Yueyue Wang
Feb 24, 2026
∙ Paid

“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”

~Thomas Sowell

Good news for minorities—Valentine’s Day Month is almost over and we can go back to spray-painting portraits of criminals onto bodegas and warehouses in just a few days. To close out the month, I’m joined by Yueyue Wang to discuss the 1999 film American Beauty, the Jeffrey Epstein saga, and winter Olympians (also no stranger to age-gap relationships).

You can read her magnum opus, Women need to shut up here.

Topics discussed:

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Ancient Problemz.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture