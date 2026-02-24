Remember that you will die w/ YueYue Wang

“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.”
~Thomas Sowell
Good news for minorities—Valentine’s Day Month is almost over and we can go back to spray-painting portraits of criminals onto bodegas and warehouses in just a few days. To close out the month, I’m joined by Yueyue Wang to discuss the 1999 film American Beauty, the Jeffrey Epstein saga, and winter Olympians (also no stranger to age-gap relationships).
You can read her magnum opus, Women need to shut up here.
Topics discussed:
American Beauty (1999)
Men who pay the volatility tax
Thick brooding eyebrows
Getting fired for being too confrontational
Fighting for the motherland
Tragedy
Catastrophism
The human desire to do violence
Is the cure to female loneliness Carl Jung?
Olive green cutoffs