Remember that you will die w/ YueYue Wang

“When you want to help people, you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear.” ~Thomas Sowell

Good news for minorities—Valentine’s Day Month is almost over and we can go back to spray-painting portraits of criminals onto bodegas and warehouses in just a few days. To close out the month, I’m joined by Yueyue Wang to discuss the 1999 film American Beauty, the Jeffrey Epstein saga, and winter Olympians (also no stranger to age-gap relationships).

You can read her magnum opus, Women need to shut up here.

Topics discussed: