Remedial Faggotry w/ Liam Blackford

This week I was joined by Liam Blackford to discuss his recent essay Taxonomy of Male Fagginess which answers the question: What kind of content would Steve Sailer pump out if he was a huge flamer? We also discuss La Cage Aux Folles (1978) and The Birdcage (1993).

His novel, The Stud, which centers on a hyper-natal dystopian future, is available for pre-order NOW.

Topics discussed: