Remedial Faggotry w/ Liam Blackford

This week I was joined by Liam Blackford to discuss his recent essay Taxonomy of Male Fagginess which answers the question: What kind of content would Steve Sailer pump out if he was a huge flamer? We also discuss La Cage Aux Folles (1978) and The Birdcage (1993).
His novel, The Stud, which centers on a hyper-natal dystopian future, is available for pre-order NOW.
Topics discussed:
The Birdcage (1996)
La Cage Aux Folles (1978)
Rugby
Miami before and after covid
The rich world of Morning Glory Milking Farm
Matthew Sini’s take on Heated Rivalry
Cleopatra
Are Asian men less favored among gay men?
Are gay men more accepting of power differentials in relationships?
Should you lean into the things people fetishize you for?
Falling in love with someone from a different group
How the stories we tell reflect our resentments and jealousies
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