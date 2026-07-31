Ancient Problemz

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Remedial Faggotry w/ Liam Blackford
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Remedial Faggotry w/ Liam Blackford

Blahcast 67: In which we can’t help but be ourselves
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Ancient Problemz and Liam Blackford
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This week I was joined by Liam Blackford to discuss his recent essay Taxonomy of Male Fagginess which answers the question: What kind of content would Steve Sailer pump out if he was a huge flamer? We also discuss La Cage Aux Folles (1978) and The Birdcage (1993).

His novel, The Stud, which centers on a hyper-natal dystopian future, is available for pre-order NOW.

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