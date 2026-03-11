If you see someone arguing with an animal or child just know they don’t respect themselves.

In the three years that passed between my older sister’s birth and mine, my sister, at only a few dozen pounds, had taught my parents an important lesson in etiquette: Every single time you sit down to eat, you must sing “Happy Birthday” to her regardless of the meal or the day. Long gone were the days of reserving “Happy Birthday” for her actual birthday and long gone was the requirement that the candle only be placed in birthday cake. She was reasonable about the whole thing, accepting her tribute in the form of a half-bagel toasted with butter or a pile of mashed potatoes; plus, she relaxed the requirement that they deploy multiple candles to indicate her age. She had just one specific candle shaped like a mouse with a little wick poking out of his little mouse head. During her lifetime (still going, thankfully) she has accomplished many achievements worth bragging about, including graduating high school both early and as valedictorian, but every high school cranks out a valedictorian every single year. How often do you meet someone who taught their parents to grovel for them out of fear of cold retribution?

He may look innocent but some say he was running the show the whole time.

It may shock my readers to find out I’m not as smart as her and have far fewer accomplishments under my belt, with almost all of them being the kinds for which there isn’t much formal celebration. The only thing I’ve ever really done that registered on any kind of institutional scale was set a few sales records working for The Man, one of the good things about sales being that they’re hard to fake. Either you got it or you don’t and having it really makes it hard for institutions to ignore you. But along with my decreased intelligence goes my even more muted emotional intelligence, which is to say I’m actually preternaturally good at reading other people (how else would I have set an all-time national sales record spanning 30-something years?); I just don’t always behave in ways people feel they’re owed based off of some kind of social contract they invented in their head and exists nowhere else.

Cue Lirpa Strike’s recent piece What do families owe each other? In it, Lirpa recaps and addresses various responses she received when posting this note about this Reddit lady’s family not treating her book and PhD with the same applause as her 20 year-old, baby-having cousin. Lirpa, being a full-blown noticer, deftly taxonomizes the responses which cluster into archetypes of person having types of responses.

I myself am a DINK and understand many think that I’m not as accomplished as the average parent but think I agree with them, despite also knowing that I, in particular, should probably not have kids. People hate when you get prescriptive but I’m going to do it anyway: People who should have kids should have kids and people who shouldn’t have kids shouldn’t. Moving on from the obvious and uninteresting pro/anti-natal angle (both of those things are made up internet classifications btw), I do have an insight that both extends to your family and everyone outside of it too: People largely treat you the way you train them to.

YN Ancient Problemz punim in full effect.

My parents hopped to and sang “Happy Birthday” to my sister out of fear of her absolutely chimping whether at the kitchen table or in a restaurant and because they found her to be otherwise cute and precocious and a girl, they basically let her. I, who was the opposite of precocious, barely speaking before age 5, spergy and male, somehow missed out on this trick. My point is not that I deserved any more or any less than I got. My point is that my sister burned the calories and was willing to transgress and train my parents to sing “Happy Birthday” to her and that’s what she got.

I’ve written before that, “Everyone who dislikes conflict feels that everyone who uses it is cheating.” You can substitute the word “conflict” for anything there but by and large, when someone uses something you don’t want them to, to get what they want, really what you want, you’re going to think it’s cheating and so, if you don’t want to have kids but want your family to clap for you as though you have, you’re going to feel like the person getting all the attention somehow cheated but there’s no cheating when it comes to conditioning people to give you what you want. Either you learn how to do it or you can bitch on the internet about getting ignored.

I’m sure there’s endless background information off-screen for which it’s fruitless to speculate about this woman but I do feel confident saying that she shares responsibility for how she’s treated by her family. She’s literally given them decades of training data and finds herself upset when they read it back to her. If she chooses to disengage from them then so be it but they didn’t learn to treat her like this out of nowhere.

There’s no lack of negative things people might say about me but one thing we can agree on is that I choose to make it costly for people to treat me in ways that don’t align with my own conception of dignity (and I amazingly never use pronouns, language-policing, or interest groups to do it). No one who has more than a few touches with me ever underestimates me but I have no problem training people or telling them to their faces that I’m doing it and that I’ll use both penalties and rewards to make it happen. Heaven if you do and hell if you don’t. It’s literally my job but maybe becoming a personal trainer teaches you more about life than most PhD’s can. Maybe someone can link this to her.