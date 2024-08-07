Ancient Problemz

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The Calipers
Nov 12, 2024

Striking and provocative contrast between the Penny case and the Christian Inga case.

Yes, a difference might be that nobody wants to defend someone accused of raping a child.

But “the community” and Inga both being Hispanic was also probably protective against their vigilante action being called “lynching”.

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