My cum, my choice w/ GLO from The Pillars of Wisdom

After more than a year apart, GLO and I reunite for a gentleman’s salon on media literacy in the Age of Ozempic. We discuss some of the more embarrassing transmissions from The New York Times along with some of the more pulled-together ones. Longtime listeners will appreciate the potty-mouthed candor regarding the state of affairs between men and women, the pro-natalist vibe, whether “parent” will become the next frontier of identity politics, and the real history of the AK-47.

While many Substackers have covered Dad Brain, which Glo and I discuss in this episode, these two pieces from Stetson are particularly good and worth checking out. I make reference to him in the podcast but unfortunately his name escapes me in the recording.

The preview includes many clips stitched together so you can get a flavor for various parts of our discussion but if you absolutely have to hear more, you’ll want to open a paid subscription today.

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