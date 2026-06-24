Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz
Ancient Problemz Blahcast
My cum, my choice w/ GLO from The Pillars of Wisdom
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My cum, my choice w/ GLO from The Pillars of Wisdom

Blahcast 64: In which you're only one chart away
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Ancient Problemz and GLO
Jun 24, 2026
∙ Paid

After more than a year apart, GLO and I reunite for a gentleman’s salon on media literacy in the Age of Ozempic. We discuss some of the more embarrassing transmissions from The New York Times along with some of the more pulled-together ones. Longtime listeners will appreciate the potty-mouthed candor regarding the state of affairs between men and women, the pro-natalist vibe, whether “parent” will become the next frontier of identity politics, and the real history of the AK-47.

While many Substackers have covered Dad Brain, which Glo and I discuss in this episode, these two pieces from Stetson are particularly good and worth checking out. I make reference to him in the podcast but unfortunately his name escapes me in the recording.

The preview includes many clips stitched together so you can get a flavor for various parts of our discussion but if you absolutely have to hear more, you’ll want to open a paid subscription today.

Holodoxa
Are Great Dads Made, Born, or Selected? How Do We Make More?
Last month, I finished reading Darby Saxbe’s book, Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How It Shapes Men’s Lives, which is available for pre-order and is due for publication June 9th. The book could be a great Father’s Day gift for the bibliophilic dads out there! She graciously joined me to discuss and debate some of the major claims of her interesting book…
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21 days ago · 19 likes · Stetson
Holodoxa
The Once and Future Dad
I previously published a conversation with Darby Saxbe about her new and exciting book, Dad Brain: The New Science of Fatherhood and How It Shapes Men’s Lives. Surveying the landscape of the relevant science and politics, we found many areas of agreement but have differing perspectives on how we should go about promoting more men into marriage and fatherhood. Below, I provide some additional sociopolitical context to our fatherhood conversation, cover some of the main claims made by the book and then provide some of my own criticism of specific claims. I also have a related but distinct review of the book at…
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2 days ago · 15 likes · 5 comments · Stetson

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