If anyone builds it, everyone cums

I would love to tell you I had a boring conversation with Justin from Neo-Passéism because, like a Prince track from the vault, the beginning is completely missing and so you’ll just have to imagine it for yourself. We mostly spend the missing bits talking about Neo-Passéism as a project and the new Louis Theroux release, Inside the Manosphere (which everyone else is covering anyway), BUT we pick up where Justin gets fan mail from Jack Donovan (in the days before he was known as Jack Donovan) regarding how gay or not gay Mishima’s death and antecedent conduct was, before we find our way towards bodybuilding, hologram waifus, and the Thanos of Cum whereupon I pull a professional Freud move and question whether you can’t tell what people think about AI by replacing their verbiage about AI with verbiage about sex.
Topics discussed:
Inside the Manosphere (2026)
American Fiction (2023)
Eddington (2025)
Dr. Mike Israetel
Larry Wheels
Banning HBD from rationalist comments sections
Critical 2 Live Crew Class Analysis
When being gay was edgy
The CHH/Libs of TikTok Universe
Hologram waifus
Bathroom sex
The impending Lawyerpocalypse
Are MFAs midnight basketball for white girls?
Gap agitation
Is the market for making fun of bad takes bigger than the market for takes?
What is a lit bro?
Why workshops outside of MFA programs also suck
Learning that locker room talk and stories of sexual conquest are rarely literal