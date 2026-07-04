My friend and longtime collaborator Lirpa is currently undergoing experimental treatment for an aggressive form of cancer working its way through her body. To help her fight it and keep one of my best cohosts around a little longer, let me pull on your heartstrings and ask you to break out your wallet for her. Today is a holiday about how great this country is and now is a great time to prove it by donating here.

“Courage is continuing to perform your daily tasks, and being hopeful despite the odds, not inflicting your fears on others, and remaining sensitive to their needs and expectations, and also not supposing, because you’re dying, nothing matters any more.” ~Leonard Michaels, “Time out of Mind”

Today is July 4th, the 250th anniversary of the founding of The United States of America and it’s also the first anniversary of the flood at Camp Mystic where twenty-five girls, two counselors, and one of the camp’s owners drowned to death in what is otherwise an idyllic part of an idyllic state in a country struggling to figure out what it wants to be.

In my 20s I worked in hotels, I got an English degree, I was a lot more idealistic than I am now. My hardest day at work involved going in for the 3:00 pm to 11:30 pm shift when the computers were already down and all of the reports were long out of date. We didn’t know who was coming and who was staying. We had to manually check over 140 rooms to try to figure out what was going on. My bosses left work early. Everyone from the Front Office Manager to the Assistant General Manager and the General/Regional Manager waltzed out the door with smirks on their faces because none of them wanted to face the mob. Meanwhile someone in our crack marketing department left the online booking system open so we got substantially overbooked when we weren’t even able to manage the reservations we already had filled. On top of it, we couldn’t make new room keys, which meant that every time someone wanted to check in or just go back to their room, we had to send one of three front-of-house employees up with a master key to let them in only after he got done escorting all the other people ahead of them to theirs. Imagine an entire lobby packed with dozens of pissed off people staring you down with no place for them to sit and no security to help you.

While that was my hardest day, it wasn’t my worst. My worst happened when two young doctors and their tiny daughter checked in. This particular hotel had two cramped, noisy rooms directly behind the front desk and next to the elevator shaft on the first floor which also hosted a bar. Almost everyone we ever checked into these rooms pitched a fit and asked to be moved but they took the room graciously without complaining, no problem. We were busy that week and it’s all we had.

What people who don’t work in hotels don’t realize is that people live their lives there. I don’t mean they stay permanently checked in. Rather, people propose in hotels but they also cheat on people and get injured in them. They start business partnerships, commit fraud, get into domestic disputes, and kill themselves. Talk to any career maid and she can tell you about the time she or one of her colleagues found a body before lunch. Some businessman with a few bad breaks who never recovered, leaves a note, a $100 tip, and a grieving family who gets spared the trouble of cleaning him up. It’s always been hard to maintain faith but some things make it harder than others.

And when that couple checked into the hotel, that’s what happened to me. In the middle of their stay we took a call for a medical emergency happening two walls and a few feet behind us. There were one or two more calls and then it was over. The wife miscarried in front of her husband and daughter. There wasn’t much time between the calls but she wouldn’t let us call an ambulance. Both her and her husband were doctors. It wasn’t her first. She probably knew what was happening when it was happening but I couldn’t understand why she wasn’t trying.

When I went into work the next day, I started streaming tears. My boss tried to get me to pull it together but I was inconsolable. I kept saying that you have to try. I didn’t know why they didn’t try. As I said, I was a lot more idealistic then.

U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer Petty Officer Scott Ruskan.

I’m not very good with guns and I’m too old and injured to be a firefighter but I’ve been blessed enough to have had the opportunity to spring into action when it mattered, times when I was able to stand up first. I’ve put out no fewer than three fires in my life, mostly from being in the wrong/right place at the right time. I had to carry my dad to the car once after his heart stopped and subsequently started again, and I pulled a nonlethal Daniel Penny move on the L-train once when a drunk kid got into it with some rando minding his own business. I’d like to think I don’t go looking for trouble but, of course, most people will just watch two strangers fight instead of doing something about it, which is what I learned once I became the fight. But back at the hotel when I was 24, whether it would have done anything, whether we would have even gotten an ambulance there between those two or three phone calls to the desk, I did nothing.

Clear eyes. full hearts, can’t lose.

Today is July 4th, the 250th anniversary of the founding of The United States of America and it’s also the first anniversary of the flood at Camp Mystic where twenty-five girls, two counselors, and one of the camp’s owners drowned to death in what is otherwise an idyllic part of an idyllic state in a country struggling to figure out what it wants to be.

I live in Texas, only a few hours away from the camp and what everyone in or outside of Texas knows is that Texas is America but even more. The people, the food, the trucks, everything really is bigger here. There’s a sense of life and excess that permeates everything. There are lots of great Americans but as someone who left Miami, DC, and New York to settle here, it feels like everyone’s hearts are bigger here too. When foreigners think of America, they’re usually thinking of football, ribs, country music, trucks, and Texas, not salad, fútbol, EV’s, dance music, or The Midwest (sorry). George Floyd may have died in Minneapolis but he’s probably the world’s most famous Houstonian, all apologies to Sam Houston.

Has ever a man looked so chadly?

There’s no shortage of angry partisanship here but people with politics different from mine help me all the time here. A liberal surgeon helps me get an MRI for cheap even though I don’t have insurance. A Palestinian kid helps me move a table too heavy for the two of us already working on it. A labor lawyer gives me tips on scaring the shit out of a contractor who’s in breach of contract. And people surprise you. A girlboss who works for an environmental NGO tells me about her concealed carry license. We may be slightly cartoonish but all of us are complicated.

Courage and heroism are not specific to Texas or even America but all the best places share qualities with all of the other best places, and in Texas people are quick to shoot you but we’re also quick to rush into danger. If the phrase, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun,” were ever true, it’s truest here where terrorists regularly get smoked running into churches.

Surveillance footage of the shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ just before veteran and firearms instructor Jack Wilson (featured above) saved the day.

Texas is more violent, more sexual, and more religious than most of America. Everything is turnt up here but it’s also easier to be idealistic here. Even if all of the Buc-ee’s and Costco propaganda coming out of America’s date with FIFA is top down astroturfing about the wonders of capitalism, the sentiment is genuine. People really do love Texas. Old habits of honor and friendliness die hard here, just like idealism. Like Californians and Floridians, we can’t help but be any other way.

The heroes of Camp Mystic are exactly who you think they are. Young counselors like Ainslie Bashara who saved all 16 of her campers even though the water rose so quickly it trapped their cabin door shut.

Counselor Ainslie Bashara.

Counselors like Emma Fultz who saved 14 of her campers. Dick Eastland, one of the owners who drowned trying to save these little girls, and men on the U.S. Coast Guard, men like Scott Ruskan who saved 165 people on his very first rescue mission, and so many others who broke windows, ran and swam to do what they could to preserve lives more fragile than theirs.

Counselor Emma Fultz.

Though honor and courage aren’t specifically Texan or even American, these are the qualities that make a nation great. Today I’m thinking about the girls who drowned when they were just living life in Hill Country and I’m also thinking of the heroes, both living and dead, who ran head first into danger so that others could live. Whatever we call this place in 250 years, we need more heroes, more backbone, more fearlessness. More maternal women and ballsier men. So many bitter, spiritually downtrodden people hate it here but it’s hard not to love it when you think of the spontaneous heroism so many display every day. The people I’ve described here are the people who make me proud to live in America and proud to live in Texas where it’s America but more. We can choose to try to match their greatness or we can choose politics, division, our own poisoning as so many of the people covering the Camp Mystic flood have chosen to do, looking to score political and spiritual points on white, rural, Christian Americans who choose to lead a life illegible to prestige opinion-makers. The choice is ours but we don’t need everyone onboard. Every time you get to be the first one to stand is another opportunity to be the hero, to solidify your place in heaven, and shape the direction of those around you. Given the choice between siding with cowards and heroes, people will mostly side with heroes. You just have to be willing to become one.

Happy Independence Day to all who celebrate and may you use your independence to make this a better, more courageous (and slightly more Texan) country. May the memories of the victims be a blessing and may you remember them when the sky lights up tonight.