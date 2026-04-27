Every person in this image is six feet tall.

The Ancient Problemz media empire’s potential knows no bounds. That’s why I’ve taken an embarrassingly small amount of money and used it to convene a panel using very little airtime to inflict culture jamming, criminality and class humiliation on you, both by consuming the primary content and through consuming the inevitable and derivative content reacting to it, ranging from professionally spell-checked editorials to group chats and xanned-out rants from your aunt Carol, all the way to The New York Times and my own ever-prestigious and growing Substack.

So, without further ado, let’s meet our cast of characters:

Host: Woman w/ Labradoodle on Head

Panelist 1: Tila Tequila

Panelist 2: Saddam Jafar

Transcript:

Labradoodle: “So, Saddam Jafar…you recently made waves when you said that the problem with The Holocaust is that the ovens weren’t eco-friendly. What did you mean by that?”

Saddam Jafar: “The Zionist dogs are always twisting my words. What I said is the German government would never green light that sort of thing today. I mean even if they wanted to, it would get so tied down in parliament.”

Tila Tequila: “Do you guys like doing murrrrders?”

Saddam Jafar: “I don’t personally do the whole bang, bang, pew, pew thing but I strongly endorse any of the more brown or poorer Muslims, basically anyone outside of my personal social circle going ham or you know…”

Tila Tequila: “I once flashed a bus full of convicts on the highway.”

Saddam Jafar: “Strong move. I heard Assata Shakur used to give crazy head to criminals. She was like the Bonnie Blue of Havana but with her mouth. Just slurp, slurp, slurp all day. Sometimes Castro would have to send her to the hospital to so she could be treated for dehydration.”

Labradoodle: “Dehydration?”

Saddam Jafar: “Well, spit is mostly water.”

Labradoodle: “That’s so deep. I read a study that said that after rape and murder, dehydration is one of the hardest things sex workers go through.”

Tila Tequila: “Tell me about it, girl. She sounds badass. Like the Harriet Tubman of head.”

Saddam Jafar: “She really was. I’m actually kind of shocked we don’t learn more about it in schools.”

Tila Tequila: “Well the schools are run by you know who and they’re always writing comic books about Holocaust mice. An American Tail, Maus, An American Tail: Fievel Goes West, Maus II: A Survivor’s Tale.”

Saddam Jafar: “I think Fievel was Latvian or Ukranian or some shit.”

Tila Tequila: “That must have been so hard for him. You couldn’t even get Obamacare back then.”

Labradoodle: “Hey guys, this is a little embarrassing but I need to walk my hair for a moment. I’m so sorry. It just has so munch energy.”

(15 min later)

Labradoodle: “You know I keep getting ads for these butt plugs that disable your phone’s GPS so you can hide your location a little more easily. I know this seems like a strange segue from this suspiciously placed product-introduction, but do you guys ever have unprotected sex behind your spouse’s back and then lie about it?”

Tila Tequila: “All the time.”

Labradoodle: “Yeah, everyone wants to have sex with me too. It’s a huge problem for me since the you-know-who can get a little territorial.”

Tila Tequila: “The Jews?”

(Snarling)

Labradoodle: “No, no, let me just fix my doodle for a second…Hmm. Let me ask you, does your husband ever get suspicious of your extracurriculars? How do you handle jealousy?”

Tila Tequila: “I normally accuse him of giving me whatever STI I gave him.”

Labradoodle: “Smart. That’s smart. Did you come up with that yourself?”

Tila Tequila: “No, I read it on Harlotville back in the day. It was in between a piece on making pottery out of your placenta and another on whether the Venus of Willendorf was the first depiction of PCOS in visual art.”

Labradoodle: “Well move over, Assata Shakur, because that’s enough to make anyone drool!”

Saddam Jafar: “Look, I’m sorry to cut you off. You know, this is all very fun but speaking of drool, I love how your hair glistens under the set lights but if it looks at me sideways one more time, by Allah, I swear, I will electrocute it all the way to paradise.”

Labradoodle: “So you do or do not care about energy costs?”

Tila Tequila: “What about micromurrrrders?”