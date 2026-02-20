“Certainly having been through adversity before was some help….I can remember once when I was dying to be a baseball player I injured my shoulder and became lefthanded for two years.” ~Thomas Sowell on Firing Line with William F. Buckley, 1983

Lately there’s been a lot of talk about immigrants and who they serve in this country but there hasn’t been much talk about the native-born Americans who work for them. As most of my readers know, I’m a personal trainer. While I’ve worked in the fitness industry since 2014, I’ve been a trainer since 2017, which makes me too old to do the job but also knights me as a sage veteran of the game, having lasted approximately 80x the time most do. And in that time, I’ve always worked for immigrants.

While I’ve obviously trained Americans, I’ve also trained French, Indian, Syrian, Russian, Cuban, Mexican, Colombian, Israeli, Palestinian, Pakistani, Egyptian, and Venezuelan clients among others I can’t remember off the top of my head. To put it bluntly, it’s hard to dislike them because they pay my bills and treat me pretty well. While I’m quite sure they all have legal status, being that they are wealthy and conscientious, it would suck for me if this class of immigrant got yeeted from the U.S. like so many used jankets from Goonerville.

Although, my wages would likely go up a decent percentage if we exported my labor competition since personal training is a trade like gardening insofar as when it’s good, it’s great (think landscape architecture/ greenskeepers) and when it’s cheap, no one respects it. By bringing in an influx of people offering to do the same job for cheaper, it lowers the price which lowers the discipline’s esteem, which flattens the wages of more talented professionals down to the price of immigrant labor.

So you get a lemon problem like you get in the used car market. Due to a lack of honest signals about the wear and tear on used cars, they all get priced in at the perceived average quality of their model regardless of an individual car’s quality. People with low quality cars are happy to sell them and make a profit while people with high quality cars end up holding their inventory because they don’t want to take a loss or make decreased profits both of which feel like undisciplined moves unless of course they do sell and make less than they should. The same happens with training. In short, with few exceptions (mostly psychopathic influencers), the better you get as a trainer, the less likely you are to cash in on it. You’re not a lawyer or doctor with a guild like the Bar Association or American Medical Association that can keep out competition and buttfuck them into the Stone Age if they try to. In fact, it would be better for you to be a less-experienced person coming from another country because at least then you can experience both the satisfaction of a personal wage increase and you can charge more money than you’re worth, rather than less.

Disfigured from a fire as a child, Django Reinhardt invented his own style of guitar-playing which is still unplayable to many with full capacity.

Developing countries are training grounds for more developed countries like the U.S., the wealthiest nation in the history of the world. In those training grounds where heating, cooling, electricity, food, medicine, and potable water can be hard to come by, its people gain exposure to adversity which serves as a refining mechanism and makes the waters of America so much easier to swim in. I know people like Drunk Wisconsin in meatspace too and I’m sure he would vouch that one of the reasons he values America so much is that he’s comparing the country to what the U.S.S.R. was like for him whereas many Americans are comparing contemporary America to what it was when they were kids. Both parties are correct in their positions.

That developing nations serve as training grounds for the U.S. remains one of the reasons why policy wonks like Noah Smith and Matt Yglesias so enjoy the industriousness and frankly the labor contributed by a large swath of the economic migrants who head for the U.S. every year. They’re not the same as Americans; in fact, that’s the main selling-point. Anyone from anywhere worse than the U.S. is happier to do the job and will do it for less money, which of course causes resentment among native populations who see its advocates committing class warfare/treason whether this is strictly true in any real sense or not. If you created an osmotic environment in a lab, it would basically be useless to ask all of the particles on one side of a divide how you felt about them and why all the other particles were going one way and not another. This arbitrage opportunity, this gradient only flows across borders one way which is why you have yet to see a mass exodus of Americans into Sudan. Further, Sudan probably respects itself enough to at least attempt to enforce its borders when possible.

While it would be nice to attract the type of immigrant who will employ native-born Americans, especially young men who are struggling with money and marriage prospects and the U.S. already has visa programs designed to attract investment, our current Overton Window has no space for talking about which immigrants are good for us and which ones are bad. Any discussion of what makes a Somalian different from a Nicaraguan immediately mobilizes an immune response just as any discussion of what makes someone an asset versus a liability does. Ditto for who cashes in on those assets and who foots the bill for the liabilities.

At the end of this, if we play it correctly, we can visit hardship upon so-called Heritage Americans and give them the training they need to migrate somewhere nice like Sudan but we could always begin to measure people up, including our own inventory of humans and find out who is an asset and who is a liability. It’s hard to solve problems when we’re honest but it may be even harder to solve them when we can’t be.

Just look how unhappy he is.

There are many other quibbles and arguments I could wage on this topic but this is the big one I wanted to voice, that hardship is actually a gift if it trains someone to thrive outside of their training environment (remember this is the whole point of what I do with people for a living). When people shit on immigrants for being immigrants, it’s stupid since you would probably do the exact same thing if you wanted to. Similarly when people shit on Americans for not having the same qualities that make so many immigrants so hardworking, they’re giving short shrift to the nurture end of nature x nurture, and defaulting to arguments about personal responsibility they would never hold an immigrant to. If they can’t read in their own language very well, it’s not their fault. If you can’t make enough money to insulate yourself and cash in on them, that’s yours.