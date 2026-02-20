Ancient Problemz

Ann K Sterzinger
2h

It’s also quite annoying that all Americans are understood via shorthand to come from the same level of cushiness as your average suburban Gen Z shitposter. Due to precisely when and where I was born in the US, I likely did more manual labor before the age of 20 for less income than most young immigrants (at least those who have access to the welfare system) to the US these days will do in their lives, and had considerably less hope for a handout or an advancement. But on paper, your average HR bitch would bet on them as more « hardworking » based on their own positive stereotypes.

The Cultural Romantic
15h

Is that a picture of my beloved django!!

