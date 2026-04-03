Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

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Lapsed Pacifist's avatar
Lapsed Pacifist
3d

I only started lifting about 7 weeks ago. I hired a trainer to help me get started, and I am enjoying it a million percent more than I thought I would, i.e. I look forward to the gym every other day or so.

That being said, I feel like the trainer is unnerved that I sit in silence, breathing, between sets, and that I don't use earbuds or keep my phone on me for photos and music.

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S. MacPavel's avatar
S. MacPavel
3dEdited

I've been trying to find a trainer for 6 months because my bench has been stalled at 285 and I really want to throw three plates. The whole process has been a nightmare. I'm literally offering to throw money at people and there are no takers. Had one guy who was a mountain and very good and had a great program I was making progress with (Eccentric exercises over my 1rm and a lot more arm focus) but he quit the gym. New guy came in but he's a twink and I already out bench him and he quit the gym. There's a grungy powerlifting gym an additional 20 minutes away that advertises their strongman wins and has a lot of bald fat guys carrying around giant concrete balls and I think I just need to go there.

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