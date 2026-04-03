“If I’m still training people when I’m 40, I’ll kill myself.” ~Devin, former coworker

Most people with half a wit know not to become a personal trainer and unless you’re fortunate enough to die young and hot, everyone who doesn’t know eventually learns their lesson, which is why you don’t see a lot of old or even middle aged ones like me. As someone still doing this sham job in his 40s, I feel the need to issue a warning to the two people capable of reading above a 4th grade level who are still interested in pursuing it. Plus, I can make everyone else feel pretty good about themselves.

1. It doesn’t pay

The first and most obvious reason not to become a trainer is that it doesn’t pay very well. With very few exceptions, the people who make it as trainers are also mixing sex work and/or PED commerce into their revenue stream. Whether wearing your trainer shirt or no shirt at all, the official training job maximizes impressions on your target audience of people who want to look like you or have sex with you, and it gives cover to all the cash coming in, your bright Nikes and your dumb G-SHOCK and the sushi lunches you still can’t afford but keep eating.

Anytime you start at a big box/globo gym, you can be sure the comp plan will be completely illegible and involve some kind of, “if this, then this”-style series of triggers showing it pays employees ~$60/hour but only after a 90-day trailing average of $10k/month in production without any pay periods going below 22.5 hours serviced or billing less than $5k within any pay period, the accounting of which only begins after you clear your first 90 days. Meaning you will make $10/hr for your first 180 days, minimum and once you start making decent session rates, you can get knocked back down to $10/hour for the next 90 days if you fail to meet any one of the conditions during any of your 6 trailing pay periods. Of course, you’ll need a JD to figure this out, in which case you wouldn’t be applying at all.

Eventually you can steal your clients and bring them to a studio or start your own but by the time you get here, you will have lost so much time and money, you could have just gone into an entry level job doing pretty much anything else.

2. You are human spam and a perpetual sex crime

The main method for recruiting clients is called prospecting but more closely resembles a perverse form of commercial stalking, one of many reasons most people who like to be left alone know the gym is a horrible place for it.

Prospecting basically consists of:

Seeing another human working out, possibly trying to ignore and avoid you

Following them around

Approaching and engaging them

Asking them a question along the lines of, “What are you working on?” Or, “Have you ever tried _____ (insert different exercise they would be doing if they wanted to do that one instead)”

Telling them they’re doing it wrong

Offer to throw them in a sexually suggestive position while stretching them and possibly causing them to fart in front of everyone

Ask for lots of money + 2-3 hours of their time every week for something that usually doesn’t work

Some gyms have a designated “floor trainer” who wears a different color shirt than trainers who are in session, which makes approaching and closing prospects almost impossible because it sends a visual signal that you are a loser. Your book of business is thin, which is why you still have to work the floor and because you lack social proof, you get stuck picking up towels and reracking obscene amounts of plates flagrantly left by the same 20% of the gym population every single day, and having the same creepy dude, who refuses to purchase stretch sessions, ask you to help him out with his back or hamstrings while he’s covered in sweat yet again. And no matter how good you are, when they see you picking up towels, garbage and weights, instead of remarking how conscientious and professional you are, they’ll mostly assume you aren’t good enough to train people and then leave even more stuff for you to clean, which only further incentivizes them to act like garbage gym citizens or incentivizes you to stop being polite and start leaving the gym one big MRSA vector.

3. Unwanted sexual attention

Whether you’re a guy or girl, you’re going to get unwanted sexual attention. In most cases the person hurling it at you will be a man but women do it as well. The typical profile of the woman who’s going to cross the line with you is 40+ and has either never been married or has already had however many divorces she’s going to have in her life. Think law, finance, wealth management, real estate, sales. The good news is most women, possibly thinking you retarded, are actually pretty hamfisted at verbal innuendos while simultaneously too chicken to broach any serious physical boundary. While there are some women who will try to have affairs behind their husband’s back, they’re rare and usually well north of 40, women whose husbands long ago lost interest and/or stepped out on their aging wives. In this last case both the women and the marriages are usually pretty crusty and injured. The old biddies are always very sad and desperate and have massive personality issues for which you start to understand their husbands a bit. They’ll tell lots of stories where they are either a victim and/or a font of triumph and everyone else is the worst. There will be many people they tell stories about whom they no longer speak to.

When men hit on you, they’re basically just horny and opportunistic and have no correlation whatsoever with age or income. In my experience, most gay guys who hire trainers who look scary enough to punt them would have just hired a prettier kind of guy if they were actually trying to fuck you. Maintaining your body hair, wearing drab colors, and generally looking somewhat uninterested in fashion will help you attract people who actually want to get fit. Removing all your body hair and posting lots of thirst will get you horny, thirsty clients who correctly assess that you’re trading on sexuality.

4. Which brings me to the second most important reason not to be a trainer

Most trainers suck as people and it’s embarrassing to get lumped in with them. I have no problem admitting most trainers suck because I’ve met loads of them and have a massive sample size by which to judge them.

They’re often late, vain, degenerate, intoxicated, using and lying about PEDs, bad with planning, bad with money, terrible with agency and time management, having car issues, philandering, listening to dumb podcasts rife with conspiracy theories, and not that intelligent on the whole. The good news is you can outcompete most of them by showing up in uniform and on time, knowing your shit and not hurting people, but even then, the best you can do as a trainer is to make a career as an influencer, sex worker, or drug dealer when it would probably be better to just go straight into the real deal.

When you let trainers use the toilets in any major commercial gym or small, mom and pop gym.

5. But the most important reason not to become a trainer

Comes from the fact that most people can’t handle the talk between sets. People are always trying to convey the annoyances in their lives, that they deserve credit for normal things that everyone has to deal with, credit for how hard they’re working and credit for dealing with problems they themselves create. They want you to listen to their stories, to ask questions and get them to elaborate. You’re supposed to talk about pop culture you don’t consume and politics you don’t subscribe to. You are to laugh at jokes that aren’t funny and act impressed with feats you could have performed as a child. The feeble, limp-wristed, and estrogenic will want you to cheer for less than mundane outcomes as though they were Olympic performances and they will want you to see them as dangerous, calloused badasses filled with optimism and vigor when they drive to and from their sessions with you in cars that are legally prevented from allowing them to steer in emergency situations. People will tell you they got fired from their jobs by inventing complicated and incoherent stories about rage-quitting. They’ll get rejected when flirting and tell you how they can’t keep people off them at the beach or the bar, and you’ll end up serving some of the same functions as priests, bartenders, shrinks, wisemen and hookers. You provide spiritual guidance, the illusion of actionable advice, and a discrete receptacle for them to blow their feels into without all the friction associated with people who know them from elsewhere. To successfully train people into better health is a mitzvah most doctors can’t perform but it will turn your brain into a mental fleshlight. And, given the chance, sad people will leave their sad residue all over you and you will be left to clean it up.