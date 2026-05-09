I heard the Budapest String quartet, Dylan Thomas, Lester Young, and Billie Holiday together, and I saw Pearl Primus dance, in a Village nightclub, in a space two yards square, accompanied by an African drummer about seventy years old. His hands moved in spasms of mathematical complexity at invisible speed. People left their tables to press close to Primus and see the expression in her face, the sweat, the muscles, the way her naked feet seized and released the floor. ~Leonard Michaels, “In the Fifties.”

I have no proof Phil Perry is a voracious pussyhound aside from my wife looking at him and going, “Yeah, that guy loves to eat pussy.” While men and women have different brain architectures that result in different responses, female intuition is largely a way of reframing the same thoughts smart or even average people have while flattering women for being women. If a man avoids danger by crossing the street, it’s unremarkable or possibly racist. If a woman does it, she’s a Precog deftly evading the casting call for a future true crime series on Netflix, feeling things in her bones rather than having thoughts or whatever.

To see the same phenomenon repackaged, just look at fitness influencers who sell almost identical but separate programs to moms and the general population while giving their programs different titles. While many moms will buy a program either way, there are many who will only buy one if it flatters their identity as a mom (also listed in their socials and mentioned during ice breakers). Either way, while he probably doesn’t lead with it during ice breakers, I’m willing to buy my wife’s take that Phil Perry absolutely loves pussy.

I’m writing about Perry because, like anyone else, I go through listening phases and I’ve been listening to a lot of old pop, R&B, easy listening and smooth jazz replete with cheesy sax solos lately. I often listen to a lot of heavy stuff and play downtuned 7- and 8- string guitars for additional brutality but I also love pretty things that focus on melody, often practicing on top of Chris Brown or Usher songs and this came up in my feed the other day and went so stupid, I’ve probably listened 20 times so far.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I have trouble accessing my emotions in real life but can tap in through film, music, or a book. Most of the time I’m a shallow affect kind of guy with a monotone voice but when I listen to music or crank up my amp, when I read a good piece or lock in writing my own , I can bring the feels. And when it’s me doing the production, I can bring them out in other people too. For instance, I can remember being a fat nerd and still pulling a cute girl's number after ripping through a guitar solo in high school or running the lights for a production of Jesus Christ Superstar and listening to people sob as we paced the scenes. I could feel the gravity of their emotions and still see they were assisted with lights and music and all the effort of an unseen crew, seamlessly playing the score in the orchestra pit, bumping spot lights on stage and projecting an image of the star, who would only a few years later become an invalid when a truck rolled over his car, already crucified with the crown of thorns atop his head. A simultaneous fait accompli and completely unseen tragedy if ever there was one. Unfortunately for my high school's Jesus, sometimes you perform and sometimes life performs back. You can use lights, music and pregnant pauses to "Mickey Mouse" an otherwise weak performance or genuinely enhance the intensity and truth of your message with all the fanfare and production budget it deserves, blending your life with the art so much they become indistinguishable. But Phil Perry, this mensch, is no cynic. When he sings,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published So hold your breath, don’t protest

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published ‘Cause baby right now I know best

—he means that shit and when he eats pussy, I bet his whole heart is in that too, many women likely being the happy recipients of this light-skinned Tony Soprano’s gusto and attention to detail, fully aware big, bald motherfuckers do it better.

At the end of the day, I get my wife’s observation but I still I have one question: When she looked at Perry and saw the sweat dripping down his head and onto his face, when she saw what look like cocaine-induced spasms contorting his jaw between falsettos, was it in her brain or her intuition that she felt it? As a man blinded by his own masculinity, I can only guess but I’m going to listen a few hundred more times anyway.