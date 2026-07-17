Dangerous Woman w/ Lirpa Strike

In light of the recent release of Obsession, which features a (spoiler) female character wreaking havoc on a man of dubious strength, Lirpa Strike joined me to discuss Basic Instinct, which also features a chaotic female lead causing chaos for a man of dubious strength. This episode will hit especially hard for anyone who has ever loved a crazy woman or been counted among her casualties. For those worried about more spoilers, you can do yourself a favor and watch both before listening, but if you’re just here for Lirpa and Yours Truly, just hit play like always.
After the paywall, I talk about threatening to kill a man at a bar in Brooklyn and how it helped me empathize with women’s hormonal swings.
Topics discussed:
Basic Instinct (1992)
Chudstack
Girls on film
The femme fatale archetype
Sleeping with Tony Soprano
Violence
Nudity
When villains are the cool guys
How hormones not only affect your behavior but your perception of your own behavior
How women experience their own evil
Are spergy guys more susceptible to female manipulation?
Borderline Personality Disorder
Feminism’s effects on art and culture
Ice pick mommies
Women who deflower men
The Cassandra Complex
The good and bad sides of over-the-top masculinity
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