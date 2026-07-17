Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz
Ancient Problemz Blahcast
Dangerous Woman w/ Lirpa Strike
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Dangerous Woman w/ Lirpa Strike

Blahcast 66: In which Lirpa strikes back
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Ancient Problemz and Lirpa Strike
Jul 17, 2026
∙ Paid

In light of the recent release of Obsession, which features a (spoiler) female character wreaking havoc on a man of dubious strength, Lirpa Strike joined me to discuss Basic Instinct, which also features a chaotic female lead causing chaos for a man of dubious strength. This episode will hit especially hard for anyone who has ever loved a crazy woman or been counted among her casualties. For those worried about more spoilers, you can do yourself a favor and watch both before listening, but if you’re just here for Lirpa and Yours Truly, just hit play like always.

After the paywall, I talk about threatening to kill a man at a bar in Brooklyn and how it helped me empathize with women’s hormonal swings.

When Something Kills a Goddess

Ancient Problemz
·
Jul 11
When Something Kills a Goddess

“From 30 feet away she looked like a lot of class. From 10 feet away she looked like something made up to be seen from 30 feet away”.

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Topics discussed:

  • Basic Instinct (1992)

  • Chudstack

  • Girls on film

  • The femme fatale archetype

  • Sleeping with Tony Soprano

  • Violence

  • Nudity

  • When villains are the cool guys

  • How hormones not only affect your behavior but your perception of your own behavior

  • How women experience their own evil

  • Are spergy guys more susceptible to female manipulation?

  • Borderline Personality Disorder

  • Feminism’s effects on art and culture

  • Ice pick mommies

  • Women who deflower men

  • The Cassandra Complex

  • The good and bad sides of over-the-top masculinity

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