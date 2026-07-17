Dangerous Woman w/ Lirpa Strike

In light of the recent release of Obsession, which features a (spoiler) female character wreaking havoc on a man of dubious strength, Lirpa Strike joined me to discuss Basic Instinct, which also features a chaotic female lead causing chaos for a man of dubious strength. This episode will hit especially hard for anyone who has ever loved a crazy woman or been counted among her casualties. For those worried about more spoilers, you can do yourself a favor and watch both before listening, but if you’re just here for Lirpa and Yours Truly, just hit play like always.

After the paywall, I talk about threatening to kill a man at a bar in Brooklyn and how it helped me empathize with women’s hormonal swings.

When Something Kills a Goddess Ancient Problemz · Jul 11 “From 30 feet away she looked like a lot of class. From 10 feet away she looked like something made up to be seen from 30 feet away”. Read full story

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