Let’s be real. Some of you could benefit from spending less time with your family.

At a certain point you have to ask what is the point of writing? What are you selling? Is The Times capturing anyone new with their ideas or even having any new ideas or are the authors and readers just celebrating their own participation in the morality du jour and the fact that they aren’t like the dirty, childless men who enter their thoughts between elections.

As many have noticed the pro-natalism discourse is mostly a dishonest vat of politislop where people shoehorn in their niche issues, stating that if we only:

fire-walled the internet,

eliminated women’s ability to vote/work,

or alternatively paid women unsatisfied with their husbands’ incomes to have more kids with the very guy whose touch they’re avoiding

—that it would fix declining fertility rates, but I have my doubts.

While many have had the courage to call out pro-natalists as annoying demagogues, fewer have the courage to call out Parents. To be clear, I know people like Baruch Hasofer who has seven kids and almost never talks about all of the sacrifices he makes for them. This message is not for him nor any of the other people who do the thankless tasks of raising their kids silently and with a smile on their faces. My message is for self-congratulatory neurotics who have three kids or fewer and act like they’re storming Oklahoma Beach every time they’re forced to put their meditation apps down and change a diaper. They can’t stop reading about themselves and all the pitfalls everyone who isn’t one of them seem to encounter in life. What a satisfying experience it must be to be a New York Times subscriber in the year of our lord 2026. Ezra Klein and Nadja Spiegelman are on a mission to make it even more prestigious than it was in the 1960’s.

This brings me to a few inconsistencies I see in the parenting and pro-natalism discourses that seem patently dishonest. First of all, many on both the political right and left are going on mommy-jihads advocating for wealth-transfer payments to families/mothers for having kids or having marginal kids above and beyond their current litter, maybe rewarding the first two kids with tax reductions but offering a larger more substantial credit or wealth transfer for having a third. This would obviously require taxing single people who haven’t yet been able to form families to support people who already have them. We’ll call it the incel/cat lady tax. While punishing people for not procreating is one way to handle things, I just didn’t think liberal people would have it in them to side against one of their strongest voting blocs: SINGLE, college-educated white women. Plus, welfare has done so much for family formation in the black community over the decades. Obviously this is just going to be a total win/win. Nothing to critique here.

But rather than staying vague and defeating straw men, I’ll turn my gaze to Darby Saxbe’s recent opinion piece, “Behind Every Dad Bod Is a Healthy Dad Brain,” pointing out that there’s a class divide between men who have kids and men who don’t. Saxbe’s argument has two basic points to it:

Men should become fathers due to improved health and life outcomes, meaning men who aren’t fathers should become them. Men who are already fathers should spend more time rather than less time on child care.

Skipping over how ridiculous it is to try to convince a guy to have kids because his cholesterol will go down(?), there’s a contradiction in how Saxbe frames the influence of class (wealth + educational attainment) on these two points because increased wealth + education improves one outcome (time spent on child care) while making the amount of children a couple has go down (whoops).

Does Substack have a Chechnichu yet? Does anyone know his systolic?

It’s very clear that unless you cherry-pick some tiny envelope on the high end of wealth + education, parents with lower household incomes and less education have more kids, not parents with higher incomes + more schooling. For example, compare the average Upper East or Upper West Side parents (who have advanced degrees and a single child getting carted around by a West Indian woman they hired) to parents who live in Gaza, Chechnya, or Sudan with no such hired help or high income/wealth.

You obviously need to make people far poorer and nix advanced education if you want them to have kids in a way that seriously boosts TFR. It would also appear, as Baruch, or any other guys I’ve known who have done Aliyah can attest to, moving to a conflict zone will yield more kids than moving to the burbs. But back to the other question: Do the men in Gaza, Chechnya or Sudan change more or fewer diapers than American men? Do they play with their kids more or less than rich Westerners?

The other big gaping hole in this line of argumentation is that the causality is completely backwards since having more kids doesn’t make your boss give you a raise—it’s only getting a raise that makes it possible to feed more mouths without going into debt or falling into financial hardship. I get that there’s an inference of pressure to get out there and earn more but Saxbe could have just told guys to make more money or work longer hours (the very thing likely contributing to lower income men having less time to spend with their kids) but those options don’t appeal to the readership at The Times who have other ideas of what makes a man (mostly doing more of the things women don’t want to do or don’t want to do solo).

NBA Youngboy famously reads every part of The New York Times.

The kind of low-conscientious men who either can’t get a date or who won’t raise their kids are probably not reading The New York Times. If you skip out on child support payments, you probably don’t subscribe to the Sunday Edition. Of all the deadbeats and NYT readers I’ve met in my life, none have any dual membership across these groups, which is to their credit, as anyone who both reads the New York Times and skips out on child support should probably be publicly hanged.

While there are some prominent men who are both extremely intelligent and either have kids young or have many of them, they’re rare and often disliked by the very people advocating for fast life-strategy results from slow life-strategy people. My buddy Drunk Wisconsin, for instance, advocates marrying the first person you date (ideally your college sweetheart), but other characters who fit this profile are often more libertine, right-wing gents like Elon Musk (14 children), Palmer Luckey (married at 23), Thomas Jefferson (no clue how many kids this mf sired but seems to be a lot). Are these the kinds of men Times readers are really enthusiastic about?

Is it anyone’s contention that if we make deadbeats read Saxbe, they’ll start making more money or having more kids or is it that having children is supposed to increase one’s income? Are these editorials supposed to convince anyone who wasn’t already going to have kids or anyone who already has them to have more or is this just another exercise in self-flattery congratulating people for the lifestyle choices they’ve already made? Or is it that polite society realized they villainized men so much we stopped voting for their preferred political candidates.

I’m going to guess the NYT realized they’ve run too many pieces on “hetero-pessimism” and are trying to validate its crossword mommies for being the kind of mommies who do crosswords.

In the end, it’s obvious that there’s a giant BLM-sized hole in the chattering class’s heart. And while they secretly love engaging in identity politics on behalf of whales, women, immigrants, and black people, legacy race politics, environmentalism, and trans ideology have cooled off leaving them only scraps by which they can pretend to have any positive vision for the future or claim any right to rule. Those scraps on offer include white identity politics (which revolt them), pro-Palestine agitation (lets them do blood and soil nationalism in someone else’s name), and turning Parent into an identity group by which they can manufacture new political formulas, patronage networks, extended leave, wealth transfers and most importantly, electing their guys to office. While I think this is an undisciplined move, you could always attempt to tarnish those not with the program by associating them with unlikable celebrities like the men who populate the manosphere. In short libs who previously told people to enjoy their personal SATC freedoms are now politicizing having kids and bringing in all their favorite neuroses, fetishes, and charts (their main fetish). Don’t you know you can lower your LDL by 10 points if you decide human life is worth replicating?

Click for full.

Having kids is great but engaging in pro-parenting discourse to talk about how men need to enact your preferred vision of their work-life balance is just an exercise in narcissism and social control. By painting men who don’t become baby puke-covered Ezra Kleins as Andrew Tate, Saxbe blows her credibility and negatively polarizes single men against her vision but I’m probably not supposed to be reading The Times since it’s where people talk about me safe from the perils of engaging with me. Where they plot to get my vote but never ask what it would take.

At a certain point you have to ask what is the point of writing? What are you selling? Is The Times capturing anyone new with their ideas or even having any new ideas or are the authors and readers just celebrating their own participation in the morality du jour and the fact that they aren’t like the dirty, childless men who enter their thoughts between elections.

Does CTE qualify as dad brain?

To go full absurdum: If Chris Benoit had read Darby Saxbe, would his family still be alive today? Would he have spent more time with them? Would he have had more kids? Maybe the example is too much of a stretch but I would bet there are at least ten times more babies getting made with tequila and WWE than are coming from think pieces in The Gray Lady. Then again, maybe it just takes the right attitude, the right outfit, and the right editorial to convince someone, but what do I know? I must be another one of those Andrew Tate types she keeps warning her friends about.

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