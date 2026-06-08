Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

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Anuradha Pandey's avatar
Anuradha Pandey
2d

I deeply appreciate the class analysis here behind the assumption of causality. Reminds me of the silly low skilled immigration discourse whereby the true desire is to have low cost nannies subsidized by the welfare state so the mother can continue girlbossing and not develop a maternal identity.

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Drunk Wisconsin's avatar
Drunk Wisconsin
2d

I'm going to go out on a limb and gently suggest that Darby's NYT opinion piece was essentially a promo for her book, which is coming out literally right now.

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