Citizen Gigante w/ Arthur in California

The villain is the person who knows the most but cares the least.

In an effort to maintain our chud passes, Arthur in California and I sat down to discuss the basedsploitation film Citizen Vigilante (2026) and describe the contemporary media environment.

On a side note, I also do my part to control the discourse over at MAMA where you can find my review of India: The Worst Country on Earth and my in-depth report on Pride 2026 .

Citizen Vigilante (2026)

Chuck Klosterman’s I Wear the Black Hat

Language cops vs. language criminals

A funny thing happening in Genoa

Boomer sex scenes

Shooting the messenger and other bloodsports

Does Elon possess the kiss of death?

Judging governments as if they did the will of their people and judging citizens as if they controlled their governments

Stacey Abrams’ campaign spending

The sign of membership in the leadership class is a complete lack of accountability

The New York Times tenuous relationship with nuclear families and monogamy

Turning the comments off

Making something so bad it can’t be ignored

The perimenopausal rite of passage that is writing an editorial

Why you should socialize with men you don’t approve of

How to make an action movie

Sperging out during sex with tiny Spanish women

How now one loses more than you