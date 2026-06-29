Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz
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Citizen Gigante w/ Arthur in California
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Citizen Gigante w/ Arthur in California

Blahcast 65: In which we wear the black hat
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Ancient Problemz and Arthur in California
Jun 29, 2026

The villain is the person who knows the most but cares the least.

~Chuck Kolsterman, I Wear the Black Hat

In an effort to maintain our chud passes, Arthur in California and I sat down to discuss the basedsploitation film Citizen Vigilante (2026) and describe the contemporary media environment.

On a side note, I also do my part to control the discourse over at MAMA where you can find my review of India: The Worst Country on Earth and my in-depth report on Pride 2026.

Topics discussed:

  • Citizen Vigilante (2026)

  • Chuck Klosterman’s I Wear the Black Hat

  • Language cops vs. language criminals

  • A funny thing happening in Genoa

  • Boomer sex scenes

  • Shooting the messenger and other bloodsports

  • Does Elon possess the kiss of death?

  • Judging governments as if they did the will of their people and judging citizens as if they controlled their governments

  • Stacey Abrams’ campaign spending

  • The sign of membership in the leadership class is a complete lack of accountability

  • The New York Times tenuous relationship with nuclear families and monogamy

  • Turning the comments off

  • Making something so bad it can’t be ignored

  • The perimenopausal rite of passage that is writing an editorial

  • Why you should socialize with men you don’t approve of

  • How to make an action movie

  • Sperging out during sex with tiny Spanish women

  • How now one loses more than you

  • Do evil people think they’re evil?

California knows how to party w/ ArthurinCali

Ancient Problemz and Arthur in California
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California knows how to party w/ ArthurinCali

I recorded with ArthurinCali just before July 4th whereupon I took Mrs. Problemz to see her favorite sport: midget wrestling. In addition to talking about current affairs within the U.S. and California specifically, Arthur and I talk about the perils of downward mobility as shown in

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All stabbed up w/ Arthur in California

Ancient Problemz and Arthur in California
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November 7, 2025
All stabbed up w/ Arthur in California

Arthur in California returns for a rare political episode in which we discuss his latest piece on hick libs, along with Nick Fuentes, Ezra Klein, Tucker Carlson, Zohran Mamdani, Heritage Foundation and President Kevin D. Roberts. I also talk about what it’s like to have a federal asset trying to entrap you into committing securities fraud. Edgy bits are past the paywall.

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