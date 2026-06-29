Citizen Gigante w/ Arthur in California

The villain is the person who knows the most but cares the least.
~Chuck Kolsterman, I Wear the Black Hat
In an effort to maintain our chud passes, Arthur in California and I sat down to discuss the basedsploitation film Citizen Vigilante (2026) and describe the contemporary media environment.
On a side note, I also do my part to control the discourse over at MAMA where you can find my review of India: The Worst Country on Earth and my in-depth report on Pride 2026.
Topics discussed:
Citizen Vigilante (2026)
Chuck Klosterman’s I Wear the Black Hat
Language cops vs. language criminals
A funny thing happening in Genoa
Boomer sex scenes
Shooting the messenger and other bloodsports
Does Elon possess the kiss of death?
Judging governments as if they did the will of their people and judging citizens as if they controlled their governments
Stacey Abrams’ campaign spending
The sign of membership in the leadership class is a complete lack of accountability
The New York Times tenuous relationship with nuclear families and monogamy
Turning the comments off
Making something so bad it can’t be ignored
The perimenopausal rite of passage that is writing an editorial
Why you should socialize with men you don’t approve of
How to make an action movie
Sperging out during sex with tiny Spanish women
Do evil people think they’re evil?