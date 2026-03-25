The invisible hand rests

I never really knew Leonid Radvinsky or knew of him until a few days ago but a man is dead and he deserves a few words if only as a memento mori to everyone grinding their way to the top right now.

Despite not knowing anything about Radvinsky, I would see his name in news clippings shared about Israel and, while I don’t think you need to be Jewish to have an opinion on it, you should have to have at least $1 billion before casting aspersions since very few of us can say where our money might flow were we billionaires and I refuse to participate in the blind hatred of the only industrious people left on this earth.

When the whole floor is lava, the only move is to lie down on it.

While I’ve never been past the splash page of an OnlyFans creator or plugged my credit card in, orgasms feel incredibly good and masturbation is one of the most popular pastimes the world over. Without sites like OnlyFans, how many men would be able to ogle cheap photography of their friend’s daughter or coworker’s wife in various stages of undress or sexual congress? What if you’re like Matt Yglesias and suffer from aphantasia? Seems a bit cruel…

And if not for OnlyFans, sites like Fappelo, which let you look at leaks for free and give you cookies and malware you could never get from your LinkedIn Premium alone, would never have entered the increasingly vast ecosystem of creativity and capitalist enterprise keeping boys from shooting up their schools and workplaces.

In the past, men went to war so that they could have sex with women but now men jerk off to women to fund war.

Milan Singh.

The introduction of Chud Crow Laws

Over at The Argument, Milan Singh channels the ghost of Strom Thurmond to write how he’s changed his mind about voter suppression, arguing it’s actually a good thing because, like the OG Jim Crow Laws, it will once again favor Democrats by disenfranchising key demographics. On bringing back Jim Crow but for people least likely to use IVF or do Thanksgiving in Puerto Vallarta, Singh writes:

The upshot is that a strict voter ID law designed to suppress turnout among low-SES voters would probably net votes for Democrats. Specifically, higher-income voters are more likely to own a valid passport, which is one document the SAVE America Act could require people to present when registering to vote for federal elections (the alternative is to present a birth certificate and valid driver’s license).

Singh continues:

The fact that voter ID is so popular and yet Democrats resist it seems to drive further suspicions in the electorate. What possible reason could Democrats have for being so stubborn about this if not a desire to cheat in elections?

Suspiciously the section from which that last paragraph is pulled begins,

Confession: I used to be a part of the small minority of Americans who opposed voter ID laws. Back in 2020, I wrote my first-ever article3 for my high school newspaper: a somewhat prescient, if a bit overwrought, critique of the anti-democratic strain in the Republican Party. I stand by a lot of what I said in that piece — the Senate is an undemocratic institution; gerrymandering is bad; Congress should renew the Voting Rights Act — but my thinking on voter ID laws has changed.

The change? Previously Singh thought voter-suppression would hurt Democrats but now he thinks it will help, proving you don’t have to have principles; you can just advocate for whatever gets you the outcome you want.