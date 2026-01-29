Lying is what other people do

Get feels if you want but every regime lies and every regime commits crimes. While you can commit crimes without lying, either because you lack a critical mass of people who know what you’ve done or because you’re fully committed to a policy of showing your ass and refusing to apologize, if you’re going to commit crimes, it’s best to keep them out of the discourse by remaining undetected because it keeps the pitchforks in the dirt and out of your ass. In fact, depending on how strong your political support is, it’s usually best to avoid flack and negative press by refraining from doing things that a substantial, potentially reasonable group of people might have trouble defending, since it puts them in an awkward position and can ultimately damage their credibility even if they’re basically cool with the crimes you’re doing and who you’re doing them to.

With that out of the way, a lot of people think the Trump Administration (Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller et al) told a few lies about Alex Pretti and the circumstances of his shooting. For the purposes of this piece, I want to assume that’s true—without adjudicating whether any individual officer is legally liable or whether the shooting qualifies as justified—because I’m not interested in writing another piece about the individual circumstances of this shooting, for which there is no shortage. All of those pieces are about right now but I’m already living right now and so I want to look at the present like it’s already the past since everyone is always saying what a groovy time it was anyway.

A more serious way of putting it would be to say that I’m interested in looking at the inputs that cause a regime to lie and who considers lying justified and when.

To be clear, you can think officials in the administration are lying whether or not individual officers are liable or not. And, while I can’t be sure that the reason someone is lying to me is because they’re committing a crime, it’s reasonable enough to assume they’re mediating my perception and spending more effort managing me than plainly explaining what has happened. While many technocrats and lovers of “our democracy,” believe in protecting institutions like The Fed from democratic pressures, these very same people will turn around and accuse Trump of lying when he wants to protect his select institutions (like ICE) from democratic pressures. I’m not interested in taking sides so much as winding up to call everyone a hypocrite.

To mask or unmask?

If you back up to lockdown, many of the very same people who were committed to telling everyone and their mother to mask for ~2 years of Covid-insanity, now have a big problem with ICE agents masking their faces. The nuance here is not lost on me—I understand that government employees experience different expectations than non-employees and that the circumstances are different; however, I want to note that concern in favor of masking serves a safetyist desire to stop disease whereas the concern against ICE agents masking also serves a safetyist desire insofar as it is easier to hold government employees accountable for misdeeds if you know their identities. My point is that you can charitably and realistically see this group as consistent in its desire to prevent harm by calling for masking in one context and unmasking in another, the uniting principle being safety.

However, while Covid made it easier to obscure your identity through masking your face when out and about; it made certain people in certain positions more visible, identifiable and accountable. For instance, many teachers began teaching through Zoom, allowing parents to match a given instructor to the lessons broadcast to their children. Similarly, many well-intentioned and freshly-minted education ideologues also voluntarily uploaded their crimes to TikTok like so many urban youth, filming drill videos. The social media vertical Libs of TikTok predicates its existence on the abundance of such videos, which whether meeting the legal definition or not, were perceived to be crimes against children, parents, and regular people who felt so much of Progressive ideology was harmful.

All my homies love pronouns.

Do you have what it takes?

If you think you are pro-transparency and on the side of the truth, you don’t have to pick a side in the battle between right and left, Republican and Democrat, just as you shouldn’t let your party affiliation decide whether Alex Pretti was the victim of a crime perpetrated by state actors. You could just choose to increase transparency across the government, period. While it would be tempting to call for “peaceful observers” or bodycams monitoring the situation in all government jobs, for instance at the IRS or DOS, I have a different idea.

Agents is hongry

I’ve noticed that the DMV always has signs declaring it illegal to film inside the vast majority of the space inside them. Presumably, the signs have to exist because people feel moved to document the goings-on inside such a prestigious and ambitious institution, much in the same way many public transit domains post signs explaining how it’s extra, superduper illegal to assault their operators, which people sometimes feel the need to do. In fact, it occurs to me now that most of the disparaging comments people tend to make about ICE employees mirror ones you could make about DMV employees.

DMV employees:

are usually lower to lower middle class but working on it (hence the job),

don’t have a lot of career options,

are not dressed well,

are not in good shape,

are considered to be unlikable nuisances who power-trip over more likable people

a group you can disparage in certain contexts (like TSA), but for whom you can pay enormous consequences if you phrase your criticism in an unpalatable way.

ICE employees:

are usually lower to lower middle class but working on it (hence the job),

don’t have a lot of career options,

are not dressed well,

are not in good shape,

are considered to be unlikable nuisances who power-trip over more likable people

a group you can disparage in certain contexts (like TSA), but for whom you can pay enormous consequences if you phrase your criticism in an unpalatable way as long as there are no ICE agents around to record you and place you on a watchlist.

While it’s strange there aren’t more people shot to death in DMVs all over the nation, that doesn’t mean the DMV isn’t committing crimes against you. If you wanted to be edgy, you could ask people if they would sacrifice another Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti per year to abolish the DMV for eternity, when I’m actually asking people to consider the amount of distress, inconvenience, and consternation the DMV has caused (keeping roads safe?) since 1915 and how much distress, inconvenience, and consternation ICE has caused (enforcing immigration?) since its formation in 2003 and whether each would be augmented or diminished with more transparency.

While I would love to call for the abolition (militarization?) of the DMV, my point here is that the reason you can’t legally film inside a DMV is precisely because the government is covering up its crimes when you go there, namely taking a bunch of people with almost no economic utility, giving them a fake, make-work, handout job, and then allowing them to be maximally condescending, resentful, hostile, disrespectful and humiliating toward you while they do it.

Similarly, many champions of DEI/affirmative action loathe the idea of making it explicitly known who is receiving accommodation and how much, and who is having their life prospects diminished so much as a result.

While it’s tempting to take a side, the truth is all regimes lie. It’s only a crime when someone you don’t like does it. When we do it, it’s for your safety.