Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt L's avatar
Matt L
Jan 30

The DMV is the best argument against government run anything, from healthcare to immigration to law enforcement.

Also the post office. I tell my family, you want to guarantee something doesn't get to me, send it certified mail. Amazon will deliver to our door. FedEx will deliver to our door. UPS will deliver to our door. Certified mail... show up at the office downstairs, office will refuse to sign for it, USPS will leave a note saying they came by but nobody would sign for it (but no information about how to go get it), repeat three times, then return to sender.

Seriously, fuck government customer service. I hope Elon comes back and fires all of them.

Reply
Share
Daniel's avatar
Daniel
Jan 29

I’m pretty sure the people ICE agents power trip over are not likable at all.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Ancient Problemz
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ancient Problemz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture