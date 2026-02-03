Inside me there are two gossiping alcoholics.

The chungus gets no wholesomer than this Thursday when Drunk Wisconsin and I sit down to record a romance-themed episode ahead of Valentine’s Day. Throughout the broadcast, we’ll be answering select questions about:

dating,

marriage,

lingerie (?),

damselmaxxing,

the bird and bees,

and what it’s like to be middle-aged heart-throbs

—presuming they don’t suck.

Please write any questions you have for us in the comments below or, if you wish to remain mostly anonymous, you can DM your question, stating you don’t want your identity revealed.

