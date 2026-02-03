Ancient Problemz x Drunk Wisconsin Love Line
Sort of...
The chungus gets no wholesomer than this Thursday when Drunk Wisconsin and I sit down to record a romance-themed episode ahead of Valentine’s Day. Throughout the broadcast, we’ll be answering select questions about:
dating,
marriage,
lingerie (?),
damselmaxxing,
the bird and bees,
and what it’s like to be middle-aged heart-throbs
—presuming they don’t suck.
Please write any questions you have for us in the comments below or, if you wish to remain mostly anonymous, you can DM your question, stating you don’t want your identity revealed.
I think the only question worth asking a Femoid is how does she plan on maintaining her Cosmo Consumption based identity when everything is made in China shit that will become more expensive and worse in quality over time.
How can she hoard trinkets like a crow if there are no trinkets to hoard anymore and the trinkets are declining in quality?
Will Femoids go back to a slower form of consumerism via performative housewifeism? Thats really tbe only important question I can think of to ask a VaginaPerson.
- What is Ancient's partner count?
- Does Ancient love to eat puss per the stereotype?
- Is DW uncut?
- Ancient has a woman ever called you kike in bed and do you find the idea of dominating a German woman hot? What about Pally? DW same question but about Germans and Ukrainians.
- Ancient is the changing stereotype that Jew guys like big booga aryans -> Asians -> Indians due to legit internal changes in the Semitic eye or is this the downward mobility thing
- How do you deal with bae's shitty annoying friends who hate you for literally no reason?
- Final question is y'all might not be aware of this being in a different stage of life but as a peter pan type feller I mostly socialize with Zoomers these days and half these guys lowkey have zero sentimentality or protective feeling towards women at all which on the one hand is reasonable having grown up in a post-MeToo world where their female peers are generally richer and better credentialed but on the other hand I kind of think you need that protective feeling or else girls are just way too annoying so how can these guys ackshully enjoy women romantically long-term?