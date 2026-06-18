“For sound political reasons liberals are against stereotyping and that’s fine, but that has kind of created a situation where, at least when we’re talking about content focused on men, where there’s kind of a dead zone around practical advice giving.” Matthew Yglesias, “Andrew Tate, Dan Bilzerian, and the death of romance,” The Argument

Coming clean

Look, the intro to this is all biographical. It comes off like a combination of bragging and confession but it’s necessary to build my case. If you want to skip over it, no hard feelings but just as strivers use credentials to build their ethos, fuckboys must use notches on their belt to establish aura. This is my story.

It’s really hard to talk about this subject without making myself sound like an absolute morally reprehensible scumbag, a title I hung up when I broke up with no fewer than two women in New York to date my wife in Miami. Alas, I’m not doing this to be inflammatory but I have such a violent revulsion to bullshit in areas where I have domain expertise that I can’t keep my mouth shut. The truth matters and it doesn’t change just because the teacher at the front of class doesn’t like the conversation.

Longtime AP readers know I lived in the DMV for seven years, with three of them spent living in NW D.C. making between $14.00/hr and $15.50/hr. Without giving the exact years or neighborhoods, I’ll just say that I was there immediately before the big gentrification push that associated U Street with Obama and not crack. During that time, in the time before #MeToo, a horny sperg, who completely imbibed and believed all the gender equality myths millennials were offered, could break multiple dozens of hearts sometimes in a single year if sufficiently young, healthy, and decent-looking. I was a Jewish guy with a high verbal and no STD’s living in the striver mecca of North America so you can probably guess that I wasn’t scooping up low-concientious, low IQ, low aspiration girls but was, in fact, bottoming out inside of liberated, high SAT Elite Human Capital, who volunteered hundreds of hours per year just to get into expensive colleges and then work for all manner of NGO or three-letter agency thereafter.