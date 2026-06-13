Ancient Problemz

Ancient Problemz

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pikachud's avatar
pikachud
1d

Song slaps

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GLO's avatar
GLO
6h

As much as we want Substack to be our special CoolBoi corner the normies will inevitably show up.

Which in itself isn't necessary a bad thing because when the Normies dont show up you rot in a Rumble/Discord obscurity talking to the same forces.

That being said I totally forgot how insufferable these people are. I havent really felt with the MSM watching left since 2016.

I think your positioning is correct responding to them in a polite enough way and drawing their audience into yours. I think thats all you really can do and is really the most productive move out of this.

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