Speak of The Devil when he appears

A great man once said there are no strays, only SKILL ISSUE. Nonetheless, I get slapped with a lot of untrue and pejorative labels due to the high-openness that allows me to talk to so many varied intellects with so many ideas and opinions outside of the 3”x5” index card of acceptable opinion. It doesn’t help that I’m vulgar and so are most of my favorite thinkers. I’ve been called a nihilist, alt right, part of the manosphere, and a card-carrying member of The Bad People while I’ve never so much as said the n-word aside from a two-year window from 2020-2022 when I would say hi to Tucker Carlson when he appeared onscreen in Vietnamese rips of his network show, lovingly uploaded to Youtube with run-times exceeding his actual show-length because, for whatever reason, they would restart his broadcast before ending it.

Imagine hitting the pipe to this with Vietnamese subtitles right as he starts going deep on submariner spacecraft.

Though I’ve recently argued that normal people suck and parents are annoying, not everything vulgar is true. On the other hand, many too freely dismiss ideas expressed in vulgar terms because they think it’s beneath them to engage those with different morals from them. I think this is childish, although more vulgar people would also call it female. Nevertheless, I caution against this. But to see clearly, we must unpair these valances because associating them demonstrates the mental capacity of a retarded child and not an intelligent adult. It’s acceptable to be a child or retarded but one should not do both for too long as people will lose patience with you when they find out you’re too old and haven’t been formally diagnosed.

Does anyone know this guy’s prolactin levels ?

And it’s not so much that society loves lies. It just needs more firewalls, curation, and gatekeeping as it restricts who can have physical borders, freedom of association, and the ability to protect one’s own interests, if it is to keep functioning at all. If you can’t stop people from getting stabbed, raped, or beheaded, you can at least stop them talking about who is doing it and how one might screen them out.

Negotiating multiculturalism means instantiating financial and bureaucratic walls to justify the existence of physical ones with plausible deniability that exclusion is the goal. The more you force people to occupy the same spaces, the more you increase demand for gated communities, Clear, Global Entry, private schools, and paywalled comments sections. Those who can’t osmose into the more desirable side of these firewalls have little reason to defer to the shibboleths their betters want to see in the world so you often end up with a group of people who will either lie or go along with lies while getting mad at people who tell the truth because they look like walking moral failures to everyone worth convincing. For more on this, check out the piece below in which I explain how normal people have lost most of their legitimacy/authority or you can check out Rohan Ghostwind’s piece showing why so many people wipe their ass with the social contract their betters keep failing to enforce.

Despite penning many gripping reads on how to sell things and get people to fuck you, I find myself less interested in arguing these days and more interested in dispelling myths emanating from other people’s arguments. The New Atheists tipping their fedoras at Christianity were mad annoying but I want to destroy so many of the lies that prop up progressives’ own American brand of Lysenkoism that I’m probably just feeling the bigotry of small differences here.

Did you know this is Jerry Messing, the actor who played Pugsley in The Adams Family, and that he became partially paralyzed from COVID -19?

The truth is, I would be completely willing to go along with someone saying you should have kids because G-d said so but when you break out a chart about how bringing life into this world will lower my LDL a few points, it just makes me want to chop my dick off and troon out.

I know it’s a malapropism, but as I told David Dennison in Never take yes for an answer, a good meme can dispel with an entire religion in a single image, and despite what people say about having a positive vision for the future, it would be better to create the conditions that create the future than the conditions that keep us envisioning one. After all, tequila and WWE have created so many more babies than anyone’s op-eds. It’s time to destroy. Can you feel it?