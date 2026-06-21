Ancient Problemz

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stretch23's avatar
stretch23
1d

Sons and fathers is an inexhaustible subject. I used to write about my father a lot, mostly in an attempt to understand the remote, emotionally distant, mysterious man he was. As the perpetually yearning first-born, I was not to have the relationship I craved, and finally got over it after about 40 years. The legacy he gave me was the fear of ever having any children of my own.

Thanks for your own ruminations.

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Jeff Giesea's avatar
Jeff Giesea
2d

A touching and relatable post.

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