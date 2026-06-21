A little over two years ago I got rear-ended so hard my car got totaled, I broke my foot, and my dad died all in the span of a month. You can read the sappy, 16 year-old girl version of the Ancient Problemz origin story here but this is a different piece using some of the same details but with a different vibe. I’ve also linked a great piece by Mr. Oliver Bateman Does the Work on his father at the very bottom.

It’s Father’s Day and the first daddy posts are rolling in. You have the grillers, doomers, pronatalists, and people who can’t STFU about their dead dads, who will undoubtedly still be dead next year, plus the single mothers doing stolen valor, and the children of single fathers all jumping in to chime in.

I’ve been up since 3:00 am since I can’t sleep and my wife is soundly slumbering, but I’m a DINK with only a cat colony and garden to take care of so I will not be interjecting any cute tidbits about wiping butts throughout this. I do talk about my dead dad in it but this is really a piece for people whose families are estranged or go no-contact or people who see it from the outside and correctly think that something has gone wrong. This isn’t the piece about why I don’t have kids that people keep asking me to write but it’s not exactly a great commercial for what families are like either. If you read past the paywall, you’ll get to all the happier stuff with my uncle who swoops in to save the day.

I’m writing this all today (as in just before you read it) so maybe you can cut me a little slack on the typos this time.

F • t = m • ∆v

Speaking of—here’s some unexpected tidbits about the impulse-momentum theorem used in physics that I’m going to warp into a metaphor: Seatbelts work by prolonging the period you stay in contact with them during the transfer of force from the car colliding with you so that the force dissipates across more time rather than less, creating a slower, smoother deceleration for your body rather than a jerky, faster one. The flip side of this is that shorter the impact of an event, the more intense the transfer.

This is an ad for handjobs.

The impact of the Jeep hitting my Equinox and my foot hitting the floor each took less than a second but I’ll probably be limping my whole life. But my dad died just one day short of his 95th birthday and despite being an intense person, his impact on me is substantial but mostly genetic, with the man’s energy dissipating across almost a century beginning in 1929 and being more than halfway burnt out before I arrived on the scene when he was already 56.

When he died, I hadn’t spoken to him in a few years. Only a few years earlier he and my half-brother tried to defraud my mom while she was on her deathbed, and by proxy me and my sister. For what it’s worth, my dad was already set to maintain control of 75% of their wealth. He just wanted to maintain the other 25%, seeing as he was 91 years young at this point and needed to start thinking about his future.

While we went almost four years without speaking in the years before he died. We had also gone months without speaking while I was in college. At some point I realized that while I called him, he never called me. But he also didn’t like silent treatment and put my mom up to begging me to call him every time she and I spoke. He never had anything to say to me but felt slighted I’d noticed. We didn’t fight. I didn’t hurl insults at him. I just saw the situation for what it was and reciprocated.

After the second period of putting him on ice for a few weeks or months, my mom was so successful in convincing me to call him, I called him at work almost every day for 15 years and we had the same conversation every time. I would ask how he was, how the dogs were, and how the market was. Then we’d hang up. Aside from saving money and working terrible jobs the only other things I was doing were working out and chasing girls. I thought it was weird to brag to my dad about getting laid all the time so he mostly thought I was a moron and a virgin until my sister who knew I was very much not a virgin told me he was worried. More than the virgin thing, I just didn’t want him to think I was gay. After I began bragging to him about all the sex I was having, he just thought I was a moron.

Despite not taking a dime from my parents after I graduated school, which they graciously offered to pay for and I graciously accepted, my dad somehow got it in his head that my wife and I were trying to scrounge around for money. Suspiciously, this theory only materialized once we had left New Jersey to move all the way down to Miami to take care of my mom, who had lost about a third of her body weight and was on an oxygen machine, and him who was just used to her doing everything for him. To be clear, quitting work without having a buyout available on our lease made me and my wife’s financial situation far worse than it would have been had we left them on their own but people will never forgive you for what you do for them.

All of my final memories of my father include him putting himself before my mom as she lay there dying, knowing he forced her to sign documents under duress and without legal witnesses who would have known this was not kosher, and then trying to erase whatever connections or lineage that might exist from him to me and my sister, who is as close to a saint as a Jewess can get.

When he died, my brother buried him the next day and refused to contact me or my sister. We spent two weeks getting condolences from all manner of people who knew him or grew up with us but none from the rest of our family, who were told to keep it a secret. When my brother decided to set a date for a huge memorial without inviting us, I picked up the phone and had my final conversation with him, realizing my policy of not calling people had been correct the first time.

At this point, I only have two family members I speak to anymore: my uncle and sister.

While we don’t speak all the time, there’s none of this discomfort since there’s no beef. While it took her having a son to start to get a better understanding of me and exactly how variable men from even your own gene pool can be, my sister has been a pretty good sister.

As for my uncle, he got married and divorced before I was even old enough to remember but he never had kids. While my dad was always around but never engaged in what we were doing, my uncle lived with us for a few years, the two of us literally sharing a room out of economic necessity. I never got enough of whatever genes made him so athletic, or wild, or into guns, but a lot of my swag comes from him. He took me fishing. He would shoot hoops with me and he taught me how to play guitar, often late at night when my dad was long asleep after spending the whole afternoon sitting on his ass and reading. My dad never even played catch with me but I can still remember my uncle picking me up so I could dunk. The duration we were in close contact was so much shorter than I had with my dad and, of course, while I still sit on my ass plenty, that’s whose life trajectory mine most resembles, as it is intensity that leaves a much bigger mark on people than stability.

As I write this, my uncle is waiting on a lung transplant and I don’t know which way things will go but it’s not really in our hands. Whether he lives another 20 years or another 20 months, he took what was in front of him and made it his in a way my dad never did. A man, if not a father.

May all your uncs be intense.