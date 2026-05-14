Ancient Problemz

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Ancient Problemz Blahcast
30 Years of Vagina Monologues w/ Justin Isis
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30 Years of Vagina Monologues w/ Justin Isis

Blahcast 61: In which we take it from the top again with feeling
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Ancient Problemz, Justin Isis, and Neo-Passéism
May 14, 2026
∙ Paid

After reading the many vicious attacks on fellow author Lindy West, who has been used as a scapegoat for the excesses of “Millennial Feminism” (described here and here), I felt the need to flip the calendar back 30 years to see if whatever brand of feminism we had then (Madonna? Hacky sack? Guerilla Girls?), was any less narcissistic, navel-gazing, needy, or detached from reality than the journalists, sluts, and advocates I knew and read in the early aughts. So I met up with Justin Isis of Neo-Passéism to unplug from the slop cycle and cover something neither new nor relevant: 1996’s The Vagina Monologues.

Please note that I cut out the beginning which mostly involved us discussing the pharmacological habits of Japanese people and the meth scene during WWII, but a gentlemen always leaves something to the imagination. Note that when we reference the cops not having much to do, at the beginning of the paywalled version, you’re picking up on our conversation before we’ve left the shores of Japan for the vast expanse of the U.S. and all the Lindy Wests inside it.

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Topics Discussed:

  • Japanese feminism

  • The life and death of Jezebel

  • Lilith Fair, Stifler’s Mom, “Stacy’s Mom”

  • Fleetwood Mac’s The Dance (1996)

  • The New York Times quest to normalize MILF/zoomer relationships

  • Glen Ballard, Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill (1995)

  • Phil Perry, smooth jazz, leisurewear, cocaine cruises

  • The female desire to check out and lose all situational awareness

  • Barbie (2023)

  • What time + gravity does to your balls

  • 90s coffee shops

  • The Big Chill (1983)

  • Manu Chao

  • Taking on a Newsies-type accent for no reason

  • Whether you should post your sex life in the same place people can like or comment

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