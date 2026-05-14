30 Years of Vagina Monologues w/ Justin Isis

After reading the many vicious attacks on fellow author Lindy West, who has been used as a scapegoat for the excesses of “Millennial Feminism” (described here and here), I felt the need to flip the calendar back 30 years to see if whatever brand of feminism we had then (Madonna? Hacky sack? Guerilla Girls?), was any less narcissistic, navel-gazing, needy, or detached from reality than the journalists, sluts, and advocates I knew and read in the early aughts. So I met up with Justin Isis of Neo-Passéism to unplug from the slop cycle and cover something neither new nor relevant: 1996’s The Vagina Monologues.

Please note that I cut out the beginning which mostly involved us discussing the pharmacological habits of Japanese people and the meth scene during WWII, but a gentlemen always leaves something to the imagination. Note that when we reference the cops not having much to do, at the beginning of the paywalled version, you’re picking up on our conversation before we’ve left the shores of Japan for the vast expanse of the U.S. and all the Lindy Wests inside it.

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