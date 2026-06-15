13 Frames to Stop Infinitely Looping and Start Living Your Best Lyfe™
On my Jordan Peterson ish
Like any kind of pills a stranger gives you, it’s best to try these before you start getting all tight about what’s true. Free advice is usually the worst so I’ll give you a taste but then you gotta pay. Not because I’m a greedy Jew (((true))) but because they’ll work better if I charge you.
Everyone who’s correct is annoying. Consider that the reason they annoy you is that they have a point. Figure out what you need to do from there.
Don’t bring brimstone when padlocks will do. Bringing moralization to a practical problem feels good but won’t solve anything and may needlessly antagonize people who would otherwise be less troublesome.
Justice is rarely satisfying.
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